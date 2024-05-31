Canberra's ANU pro-Palestinian protesters are inspirational

Re "Have the Courage to show your face", Garry Linnell, May 25.
I have attended free Palestine demos in Canberra at Civic and ANU. No-one was abusive or masked.
I have watched many protests in the UK, USA and Europe where tens and tens of thousands march peacefully, chanting and drumming and maskless.
The only time there is any abuse or aggression is when the pro-Israeli demonstrators arrive. And many are not students.
The students at Columbia University were peacefully protesting and requesting their university to stop accepting funding from arms manufacturers who make weapons being used to slaughter Palestinians.
The riot police were called in, armed to the teeth, stormed the protest and tackled students to the ground. Then, their wrists bound, they were carted off to jail and released without charge hours later.
At Washington University Dr Jill Stein, 73, was struck by a police bicycle and arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer. She is a Presidential candidate for the Greens.
The student protests at Columbia have continued and have given much solace to the Palestinians. They now know that the world condemns Israel and the Netanyahu leadership.
These students have courage more than most of us. I am Jewish and have always been proud of my religion and its moral basis. The Netanyahu government is immoral. I am ashamed of its inhumane behaviour towards the Palestinians.
Donald Trump is an anti-democratic narcissist motivated by self interest. America does have huge social and economic problems but he is divisive and throws fuel on the fire. Evidence is dismissed as fake news.
If he loses the election in November he will not accept the result. If he wins he will take retribution and suppress alternative views.
America is fast becoming a failed state. Democracies everywhere will suffer.
It is unfortunate some Australian media are publishing misleading reports of the International Court of Justice's most recent ruling relating to Gaza.
The ruling requires Israel to "halt its military offensive ... which may inflict on the Palestinian group in Gaza conditions of life that could bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part".
The language is clearly drawn from the Genocide Convention itself.
As Dr Mike Kelly explained in a recent article in this newspaper, massive casualties in war, however regrettable, do not themselves constitute genocide.
Contrary to some media reports, there is no unqualified requirement for Israel to cease its military operations in Rafah.
As explained by some of the judges, it remains open to Israel to continue its operations in Rafah so long as those operations do not give rise to genocide.
The recent killing of a mother and daughter in WA is shocking. The deceased were trying to assist the ex-wife of the killer.
But what is also disturbing are the public comments by a WA detective inspector who said on TV "police are not treating [the] twin shooting as family violence because there was no family connection between Bombara (the killer) and the two women".
It is obvious all these issues are intertwined.
If the WA police can't see or understand that then they need to undertake some serious reflection on family violence and attendant issues.
We have now reached the point in the ACT's political history and the current assembly term where "absolute wankery" can be injected into almost any article to deftly sum up feelings associated with the financial failings, mismanagement and waste in some areas of ACT government activity. (We need to do more for KidsafeACT", May 26).
Others might be emboldened to add to the territory's publishable lexicon over the coming months.
More voters, including those new to the ACT, will need much more plain-speakin' assistance in order to cut through the three main parties' election campaign spin, poorly detailed populist promises, and distracting rabbit holes.
Others might be relieved to know that their observations, frustrations, and conclusions are not uncommon ones.
I was disappointed to read students at St Clare's are subjected to scripted lesson introductions and across-school routines in a hope that more lesson time can be directed at learning. ("School rules and routines are back", May 25).
It is of concern given we are seeing an escalation in the rates of violence against women and community outrage that girls and women are still expected, in some sectors of society, to be quiet, compliant and obedient.
When did micromanaging students in the hope that more facts can be crammed into the passive learner enter the canon of the quality teaching framework?
Has it been forgotten that the success of a modern education is measured by how well a young adult can use their knowledge and skills to solve problems, analyse information, critique ideas, or create something original?
In an effective classroom passive obedience and quiet submission are incompatible with robust questioning, curious investigation, risky proposals, or imaginative conclusions.
Of course mutual respect between teacher and student is foundational to a successful teaching and learning environment.
Felix MacNeill (Letters, May 25) believes that nuclear is not better value than renewables supported by storage and enhanced transmission. I disagree.
They do not provide the same reliable service as nuclear power and are less efficient.
For starters, the above mix, unless it is supported by gas or coal powered plants as is currently the case, will in all probability never have sufficient capacity to ensure an uninterrupted power supply for our ever increasing power requirements.
Recent decisions by the federal and NSW governments suggest they accept this is the case.
Unless we embrace nuclear soon net zero emissions by 2050 will not be achieved.
All the cash fanatics out there should spare a thought for retailers.
Why? Having to deal with it is really inconvenient: counting, carrying, and banking it. What about light-fingered employees? What about the effort to produce and distribute it, as well as its use of resources? Tax-evasion?
Society probably needs to hang onto it, lest a big outage comes and as a concession to privacy.
That's about it. If not for those reasons, it would be gone for all money. What is so inconvenient about a light tap?
More so than ever, we live in an environment of distrust and suspicion of our leaders, politicians, governments and commercial and religious institutions.
So why is it that we are possibly the most scammed nation on earth, where billions of dollars are being wiped from the nest eggs of impressionable, trusting, but otherwise seemingly intelligent people?
Don't get me wrong, I feel desperately sorry for them. But surely there must be some giveaway that would raise suspicions enough to think twice about handing over such vast amounts of money?
We must exercise the same mistrust we do in our establishment to these unconscionable scammers.
A litre of diesel contains more carbon than a litre of petrol. Even though diesel engines use less fuel than petrol engines, they emit more carbon dioxide. A recent EC report on carbon dioxide emissions found diesel vehicles averaged 6.88 litres per 100 kilometres, compared with 7.89 for petrol.
Diesels emitted an average of 181 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometre, compared with 179.8 for petrol.
Diesel engines cause more carbon dioxide emissions for each unit of energy they produce. Modern turbo diesels emit less nitrous oxide than older naturally aspirated diesels.
Colin Dedman's defence of diesel utes and SUVs (Letters, May 28) would have benefited from more research. He accurately says that diesel engines use less fuel than petrol engines.
He unnecessarily (and inaccurately) says that diesel engines produce more nitrous oxides. But his claim that diesel engines emit significantly less carbon dioxide is not correct.
Published by Federal Capital Press of Australia Pty Ltd.
