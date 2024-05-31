B-Girls and B-Boys break their way into the National Museum

You can usually hear a pin drop in museums.
People shuffle from exhibition to exhibition, looking in awe at the dinosaur bones or ancient Egypt displays.
So you can imagine the strange looks when the Grandel Atrium was pumping with loud music on Friday morning. Breakers twisted and turned in front of cheering crowds. The sound of skateboard wheels going over ramps echoed through the entrance to the National Museum.
If ever there was a perfect symbol of the Olympic Games movement embracing a brave, new world, this was it. Old and new colliding just eight weeks out from the start of the Paris Olympics.
"I've been breaking for over 18 years now," said Ba Duc Hoang (stage name Mighty Duck) with a tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton behind him.
"A lot of people were very sceptical at first, but I think it's a great push for the breaking community as well.
"It's been quite small and not many people know about breaking because it was a big thing in the 80s and then it died out, but now hopefully, we have brought it back."
Breakers Mighty Duck and Geraldina Hnitko (also known as G-Clef) helped launch an Olympic exhibition on Friday. The purpose of the exhibition is to feature 'a new wave' of Olympics sports that have come in since the Sydney 2000 Games.
The exhibition will run until September 30 and is free to the public.
Australian Olympics Committee president, Ian Chesterman, said the selection of the urban sports as the centrepiece of the exhibition reflected the changing times of the Olympic movement.
"These sports embrace the Olympic movement in spirit," Chesterman said.
"This is a significant collaboration between the National Museum of Australia and the Olympic Museum, one we hope will continue to flourish as we head towards our home Olympics in 2032."
Hnitko said it's still hard to get sponsorship, but the visibility of breaking in Paris will hopefully attract investment and broadcasting.
"I'd love to see breaking more known as a respected sport and an art form because it is both, especially being in the Olympics." Hnitko said.
"Especially for me, being a young girl when I first started, there was only a very small amount of B-Girls. I just hope the Olympics exposure inspires more girls to start."
G-Clef and Mighty Duck travelled down to Canberra from their Western Sydney homes to be part of the exhibition's opening.
"We can finally show the world what the breaking and hip-hop culture is, instead of just a dance, it is so much more than that, it's an art form," said Hoang (Mighty Duck).
Sports that were introduced in Tokyo like skateboarding and BMX freestyle will return in Paris.
Skaters Ella Ledingham, 12, and Oliver Macdonald, 14, kick flipped their way through the museum on Friday, amusing Canberrans who turned up unaware of the opening exhibition.
"Skateboarding used to be one of the sports that no one knew about and it's now up there with the others, so it's really cool," Ledingham said.
She received a wildcard spot at the Olympic qualifiers in Dubai in March, gaining experience from competing against some of the top skaters in the world.
Mighty Duck and G-Clef will head to the second round of Olympic qualifiers in Budapest from June 20-24, with only two selected from each country allowed to represent their art form.
