'We want to make it a fortress': GWS Giants' Manuka Oval games revealed

They've seen the men turn it around, now the GWS Giants women want to follow suit - and turn Manuka Oval into a fortress.
If they can do that then they'll get their AFLW season off to a flyer, with two of their opening three games to be played in Canberra.
They start their season against the Western Bulldogs at Manuka in round one on August 31.
It will be the 10th time the Bulldogs have played the Giants at Manuka in an AFL or AFLW game in the past 12 years.
Then the Giants are back in the capital for round three - against the Gold Coast Suns for an evening match on September 15.
While the Giants have won their past three AFL games in the ACT - after going through a nine-game losing streak there - they've lost their past five in the AFLW - with their last win at Manuka coming against Geelong in 2019.
GWS coach Cam Bernasconi said there was a real desire to make Manuka a feared place for teams to come.
"We love playing at Manuka, but it would be great if we start winning there," he said.
"The men have turned it around recently and started to win some more games there and now we're in the same boat.
"We've got to start to actually get four points playing in Canberra - because we do love it, but we want to make it a bit of a fortress as well.
"We get the opportunity [to do that] in round one and three."
In the rest of the draw released on Friday, the AFLW was keen to start using big stadiums for marquee games.
The derby between West Coast and Fremantle will be at Perth Stadium on October 19.
They've also introduced mid-week games, starting in round five in the lead-up to the AFL men's grand final.
The Giants play St Kilda at Frankston on Tuesday, October 8, as part of the experiment.
This year's grand final has been locked in for November 30 after a four-week finals series.
Bernasconi, a Canberran, was excited to kick their season off in his home town.
"It's awesome. I'm pretty excited that round one is in Canberra and I know the girls are as well," he said.
"It's one of those things where we love playing at Manuka and it's pretty cool to have our season opener in Canberra."
AFLW CANBERA GAMES
August 31: GWS Giants v Western Bulldogs at Manuka Oval, 1.05pm.
September 15: GWS Giants v Gold Coast Suns at Manuka Oval, 5.05pm.
