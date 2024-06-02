The late Bill Wood was a great Canberran who did much

I was saddened to learn of the death of Bill Wood. I had the privilege and pleasure of serving Bill for several years as director ACT Environment and Conservation and acting CEO of the Department of Environment, Land and Planning.
Bill respected and valued the role of the public service and encouraged public servants to be forthright, even when that advice created difficulties for him. He applied a critical mind but was prepared to act independently of the advice when he felt the need to. He was well-respected by his officials.
One of his key achievements as environment minister was establishing the ACT Commissioner of the Environment as an independent statutory office in 1993. The ACT was the first jurisdiction in Australia to establish such an office. The appointment of Jo Baker as the first Commissioner, who cemented the role, was very astute.
There were many other initiatives during this time, including the introduction of the Land (Planning and Environment) Act, releasing the first ACT Greenhouse Strategy and enactment of the Animal Welfare Act in 1992.
Bill was a thorough gentleman - always polite and even-tempered - and a person of great integrity. He did not have an inflated ego and was calm in a crisis.
Bill made a great contribution across several portfolios. He will be sadly missed by his family and many others. Vale, Bill. Thanks for your outstanding contribution to our community.
People like me who love our Bush Capital's birdlife will have noticed how tame those big honeyeaters called noisy miners have become, usually scavenging in a group.
But there is at least one bird comes to our parked cars who is obsessed with his reflection in the windscreen.
This morning on my wipers he spent a frustrating time obviously trying to mate himself.
Does anyone else know of this avian narcissist?
I completely understand why our own Prime Minister is not expressing a view on this issue, but people across the world stand to lose a great deal if Trump stands and wins.
If in November, American voters have to choose between electing a convicted felon as their president or an 81-year-old Joe Biden, my desperate hope is that they will choose the latter for what is arguably, one of the most important jobs on our planet.
And bear in mind that Trump still awaits the outcome of three other criminal trials.
The ICJ has demanded that Israel "immediately halt its military offensive, and any other action in the Rafah Governorate [sic], which may inflict on the Palestinian group in Gaza conditions of life that could bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part ... " [ICJ ruling 57.2(a), May 24].
Hamas's military wing [Qassam Brigades] claimed responsibility for sending eight rockets from Rafah toward Tel Aviv, responding to "Zionist massacres against civilians" (May 26).
Israel reciprocated, targeting Rafah with bombs, bullets, and blazes, claiming 40 lives (so far). (May 27)
Why would Hamas choose that particular date and time to send rockets from Rafah, which is already suffering misery and destruction beyond comprehension, To Tel Aviv, a large, cosmopolitan area in Israel? Why then? Why there?
Hamas isn't stupid; of course Israel would respond with vengeance!
Why would a so-called "liberation movement" endanger its own people, inviting incendiary horrors on them? This does not make sense.
Israel must cease the mass expulsions, extensive destruction, and diabolical murders in Gaza. And Hamas must stop acting with such little regard to the safety and security of its own people.
We who demand the return of hostages-prisoners and an immediate, all-encompassing cease fire must acknowledge that parts of Hamas act from pure self-interest and self-preservation, demonstrating little consideration for the millions of non-militants living (or trying to survive) in Gaza.
Just as we assert the Israeli government acts from its own, evil, self-survivalist motives.
Re "Limited window": Why is Cold Chisel the latest act to snub Canberra? (May 31).
Cold Chisel's snubbing of Canberra is quite symbolic, I think, of the split between old (working class) Labor and new (cultural Marxist) Labor.
Where both have mastered the sex and the drugs, they don't quite agree on the music.
Old Labor prefers the rock and the roll. Canberra, being a lot more pretentious, is probably showing off with world music from Nana Mouskouri.
Spare a thought for poor global affairs-exposed federal ministers such as Penny Wong and Richard Marles.
They have to formulate independent-sounding statements on wars and other geopolitical stances, but now without the easily concealed routine practice of singing half a bar behind the US-led hymn.
Uncle Sam is newly conflicted, increasingly nuanced, teetering on an election and, as a result, unpredictable on policy.
Watching Richard Marles trying to figure out, live on air, whether our Bushmasters really run on coal, and whether he'd be criticised or praised down the track in Washington for approving a shipment of that as requested by the Ukrainian ambassador here, was harrowing.
A very thoughtful editorial on May 27 ("Good future planning is our only hope"). Unfortunately this government seems to have dropped the ball on actual planning. Its wonderful new "planning" system consists only of reams of publications with incomprehensible and unusable "outcomes statements".
If you want to design a residential building you have to refer to a document which is not part of the Territory Plan. It's called the Housing Design Guide, 100 pages of waffle (and some glossy photos). No actual standards of what is acceptable.
Good designers know how to do it, bad designers will ignore it anyway but insist they have "considered" it! The government's focus is only on single block redevelopment and allowing established and highly valued residential areas to be trashed randomly.
Chris Steel's recent announcement promised another glossy guide on how to do this. It is the opposite of good planning.
I read with interest Ed Highley's letter about recently receiving ACT government propaganda about the annual kangaroo "conservation culls" (Letters, May 29).
This government and their kangaroo-killing program staff must sleep well at night knowing that thanks to their great efforts to shoot thousands of kangaroos, wallabies and wallaroos each year and to bludgeon joeys to death they are saving them, as well as apparently keeping the grass height intact (have they set foot on Red Hill lately?)
Mowers are now needed to control the grass height since the local macropod population has been decimated.
It must be hard for these people to image how the local roos and nature parks ever survived before 2008 when they started their killing program.
Re the much-discussed issue of lack of maintenance in a shabby Canberra, one of my sons still travelling around Australia emailed as follows: "It's crazy. I've been to so many towns in three different states over the last few months and I would have to say that Canberra is coming a distant last when it comes to town maintenance and care.
"Goondiwindi does it better than us. Also we have pretty much the most expensive petrol going around, tiny one-station towns in the middle of nowhere are cheaper. How?"
Roderick Holesgrove's suspicions are correct (Letters, May 29). Wood heating is the most polluting way to heat a home. England's chief medical officer has determined that a house using wood heating produces 450 times more pollution than a house that heats with gas.
Wood heating is also highly dangerous to public health because it is Canberra's primary source of PM2.5, which causes harm at all stages of life, contributing to stillbirths, degraded cognitive development, asthma, cancers, heart attacks, strokes and dementia.
I wonder why wood heating lobby groups don't include these peer reviewed facts in their adverts?
Trump is guilty - officially. About time.
Doesn't John Raison's letter on controlled burning disprove his case (May 30). He cites rapid regrowth after the 2019-20 fires in the ACT as causing an increase in fire risk. But this is Zylstra and Lindenmayers' point. Controlled burning leads to rapid regrowth, hence more fires and long-term damage to Australia's biodiversity.
First we take Manhattan then we take Gaza? With the UN stymied the USA should send a peacekeeping force to protect civilians in Rafah (and indeed Gaza overall). Ambassador Kennedy, are you listening?
We can debate the pros and cons of nuclear vs renewables all we like, but let's leave any decision to those it will affect the most - anyone under the age of, say, 45.
Rajend Naidu (Letters, May 29) denies Israel's strike in Rafah was self-defence. While the outcome was tragic and unintended, Israel did hit two senior terrorists. It seems explosives in the terrorists' jeep set off an ammunition depot which set the tents on fire. Another example of Hamas causing civilian deaths by hiding military infrastructure among them.
Re: "Where is the vision ahead of the poll" (May 29_. Where The Canberra Times says that the ACT is like a lab for radical ideas because it's the best educated jurisdiction, it should read most indoctrinated.
Ian Jannaway (Letters, May 28) equated woke to its antitheses - self-entitlement and the like. In the immortal words of Mandy Patinkin in The Princess Bride: "I don't think it means what you think it means."
By labelling the ICC as anti-Semitic, federal Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has applied that descriptor to Theodor Meron, a Jewish survivor of the Holocaust, a former Israeli Ambassador to Canada, and an expert in international law who is advising the court. This is incomprehensible and inexplicable. What does Dutton represent?
How can anyone possibly watch hysterical parents carrying lifeless babies, or convulsing children looking more like cartoon caricatures of humans burnt to a crisp, and still say "Israel is just defending itself"? For shame. It's times like these that I wish there were such places as heaven and hell.
Does Ross Hudson (Letters, May 31) realise that most philanthropic donations are tax-free, meaning that you and I help pay for them? From the rich, the proportion is usually 45 cents lost from consolidated revenue for every dollar donated. It's a way of circumventing our normal MO of having our elected representatives determine where our tax is spent.
