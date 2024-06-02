The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Dutton's record on immigration integrity the worst in four decades

By Abul Rizvi
June 3 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Home Affairs Minister James Paterson has recently been extolling Peter Dutton's record on immigration integrity and dealing with foreign criminals. So let's just test those claims.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.