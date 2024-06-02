Dutton's record on immigration integrity the worst in four decades

Dutton targeted people already in prison (a much easier task) and drove up the cancellation of their visas. That may have included people who were not subject to mandatory cancellation. The Prime Minister has said in question time that Dutton allowed over 1000 character cancellations to be revoked while he was minister, many of whom included sex offenders and child sex offenders. There were also murderers. But eventually, he reduced the revocation of such cancellations from 235 in 2018-19; 252 in 2019-20; 143 in 2020-21 and 38 in 2021-22.