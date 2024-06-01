The Olympics broke her heart. A crash almost killed her. Now Caroline is ready for Paris

You can't erase Olympic Games heartbreak. Caroline Buchanan found that out the hard way when she had her gold-medal dream shattered three times in less than a decade.
You can't erase the pain of those post-race tears, which streamed down Buchanan's face first in London and then again in Rio as she felt the weight of the world on her shoulders.
But you can look back with pride, which is what Buchanan has chosen to do. And that's why she's ready to make an Olympic comeback next month, albeit in a very different role and with very different pressures.
Because when you've stared down death and won, everything gets put in perspective.
"I drew a line in the sand. My body couldn't stand that level of training required for the Olympics any more," Buchanan said
"The hardship and resilience I built from my accident [six years ago] ... yeah, it's devastating to lose at the Olympic Games. But it's more devastating to almost lose your live.
"When you compare it ... I think I'm a lot more shakable as an athlete now because I have that checkpoint of resilience and my ability to deal with pressure has increased. That's why I'm excited to be going back to the Olympics."
Buchanan was a special guest at the launch of the "Riding the Olympic Wave" exhibition at the National Museum on Friday. The exhibition puts the spotlight on the non-traditional Olympic sports - skateboarding, breaking, surfing and BMX.
It was a fitting appearance as Buchanan prepares to step back on to the Olympic stage next month, joining the Channel Nine commentary team in Paris as an expert for adrenaline junkie sports.
The eight-time BMX and mountain bike world champion and two-time Olympian could easily view it as daunting return to the Games.
So much has changed since Buchanan was last at the Games in Rio in 2016, where she arrived as a gold-medal contender but left heartbroken when she crashed out in the semi-final.
She had suffered a similar fate four years earlier in London, where she made the final but finished fifth.
But everything really changed six years ago when Buchanan was involved in an off-road accident that almost killed her. She had a broken nose, broken sternum, two collapsed lungs and life-threatening bleeding around her heart after the incident near Cooma.
The accident effectively ended Buchanan's Olympic career, because even though she pushed herself to the limit to return for Tokyo, ultimately her body wasn't able to withstand the rigours and pressures.
Now 33 and still riding on the Crankworx circuit, where she has been dominating and still stunning the world with front flips and downhill chaos, Buchanan says she's content with her life and career.
"I had my Olympic moment. I got that in 2016, because even though there were tears, and I was devastated, I had the Australian flag around my shoulders," Buchanan said.
"I thought I had failed again. But I had a standing ovation and respect from the entire crowd, and it reminded me about the power of sport.
"Pierre de Coubertin - the founder of the Olympics - said it wasn't about triumph, it was about fighting fair. To have that rivalry with the Olympic champion Mariana Pajon, it gave me perspective.
"To now be going to be my third Olympic Games ... I really think I've been able to see it from so many sides. It's inspiring, humbling ... I'm so excited."
How does Buchanan feel about swapping performance pressure for the thought of millions of people listening to hear analyse others?
"It's different, isn't it," she grins.
"The first interview I ever did was Travis Pastrana - an action sports legend. I had that same adrenaline feeling I get for racing, but I loved it. I didn't think I would feel that outside of riding.
"I know the emotional journey these athletes have gone through. It's so exciting."
But don't be fooled. Buchanan still has the competitive fire burning brightly after almost 20 years of travelling the world to compete.
She's a two time "Queen of Crankworx" winner, became the first woman to land a front flip on a mountain bike and is inspiring a generation of girls to follow in her "BMX Bandit" footsteps.
Before she even gets to Paris she has her own busy racing schedule to deal with, including trips to Austria, Italy, Canada. She'll then commentate the Games and rejoin the circuit for races in Germany, the United States, back home and back to the US.
"The goalposts have changed in a way. I changed everything, physically, mentally and even spiritually," Buchanan said.
"To not feel fragile any more, to go back on the global stage and race again ... I could keep being an athlete and not having to get a real job. That's what I'm so passionate about."
