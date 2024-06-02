It's time for blood donations to be tax deductible

Avoiding errors in the management of stored product is critical as is avoiding the risk of contamination through infected donors. Donors appreciate this but the fact is that the donor contributing a bag of plasma today must be prepared to devote more of their day than a blood donor in 1980. At the same time, they need to answer a long list of questions about their health and lifestyle, something many Australians would find uncomfortable. They have to hydrate well beforehand and limit their activity a little afterwards.