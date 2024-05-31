Set clear housing targets or risk losing developers: Property Council

The ACT needs to set clearer targets for new housing or it will risk losing developers across the border, the Property Council has warned.
Property Council ACT executive director Gino Luglietti said the industry was increasingly looking to NSW where they could be assured of greater investment certainty.
"Losing their business would be a significant blow to the economy, jobs, and it would negatively impact on our capacity to build the homes we need," Mr Luglietti said.
"A big part of the problem could be solved with certainty and clarity around targets for housing across the ACT - targets mean accountability and accountability provides a strong incentive for those tasked with keeping our housing growth moving.
"I urge the Chief Minister to consider a similar approach to that which we're seeing in NSW, setting the right posture and tone, and encouraging government and our sector to work together help unlock much needed housing supply."
The NSW government this week unveiled housing targets and a scheme to incentivise councils to meet the new benchmarks.
"While these targets are required to be released, the government has already acknowledged that they will be difficult to meet," NSW Premier Chris Minns said.
"That's why this government is pulling all levers required to reform planning and setting targets for housing growth, while providing the infrastructure needed to build better communities."
Mr Luglietti said the ACT risked losing developer and investor interest without its own clear targets.
"You can't manage what you don't measure. With our population set to boom in the coming years - set to double to 785,000 by 2060 - we need to lay the foundations now with clear targets for new homes, supported with the infrastructure that people need to live," he said.
The ACT government has previously said it was committed to delivering more than its per capita share of the 1.2 million home target agreed in the National Housing Accord.
District strategies, released last year, set out change areas within Canberra and an aim to deliver between 117,000 and 1480,000 dwellings over the next 25 years.
The Property Council has also claimed the ACT government's proposed property developer licensing laws would put a roadblock in the way of more affordable homes.
The council has been strongly opposed to personal liability provisions that would apply to property developers.
The licensing scheme will mean builders and property developers are considered liable for building defects for the first two years after a building is occupied unless they can prove otherwise.
Building Minister Rebecca Vassarotti has said personal liability for developers, which has been criticised by the industry, would only kick in when directors refuse to meet community obligations.
Last week, the Property Council "cautiously welcomed" a planning statement of priorities released by Planning Minister Chris Steel.
"It is crucial that the ACT government backs these initiatives with robust policies and adequate funding," Mr Luglietti said.
The statement included the development of a missing middle design guide that would suit infill projects for Canberra's suburbs.
