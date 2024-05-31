Rabbits in National Triangle to be targeted in control program

A program to bring rabbit numbers in the National Triangle under control will begin next week.
The National Capital Authority will target feral rabbits in Kings Park, the Acton Peninsula, the Parliamentary zone and Commonwealth Park where the pests have caused significant damage.
"The program will also improve safety for pedestrians and road users by removing burrows that can be a fall risk for walkers and reducing the risk of motorists swerving or breaking to avoid rabbits," a public notification from the authority said.
Qualified and certified contractors will carry out the program from next week until August.
It will involve fumigation and controlled shooting of rabbits using thermal imaging. Rabbit warrens will also be destroyed.
The affected areas will remain open during the rabbit control activities but signage will be on display to inform people about the program.
The notification said active measures would be undertaken overnight when the areas were not generally in use by the public.
The National Capital Authority will monitor the rabbit population numbers after the program to assess whether it was successful and to plan further management strategies.
Rabbits are a declared pest under legislation. The authority said the program would be carried out in accordance with the model code of practice for humane control of rabbits and ACT best practice guidelines.
The program has been planned in coordination with the Department of Parliamentary Services, the Department of Defence and the ACT Government.
The ACT government conducted a rabbit control program on City Hill at the end of last year.
