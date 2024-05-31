Forget Civic Square - ice skate at Glebe Park instead this winter

New York City might have ice skating in Central Park.
But who needs a Manhattan rom-com moment when this year Canberrans will be able to strap on their skates among the trees of Glebe Park?
The popular temporary ice skating rink will move from Civic Square to Glebe Park for this year's installment of Winter in the City.
A separate snow play area will also be set up in the park, which is bordered by Cooyong Street on the eastern side of the city centre.
Nightly fire breathing performances will also be held in Garema Place as part of the program.
Local acts will entertain those who brave Canberra's famously chilly winter evenings before the fire performances begin.
Key events on the Winter In the City: Fire and Ice calendar will run in the school holidays from July 6 to July 21.
A digital what's on guide will be launched on June 10, with businesses invited to sign up to feature their products.
Government Services Minister Tara Cheyne said the program showed there was a lot to love about Canberra's city centre during winter.
"The event not only provides unique and exciting experiences for Canberrans and visitors, but also plays a crucial role in supporting our city's night-time economy," Ms Cheyne said.
"By attracting people to the City Centre during the evenings, we're encouraging them to explore and enjoy Canberra's diverse offerings of bars, cafes, restaurants and shops - all conveniently located in one place."
More than 24,000 locals and visitors attended Winter in the City events last year, while 20,000 marshmallows were roasted in the space of a fortnight.
The event is co-funded using the government's city centre marking and improvements levy, which is paid by commercial property owners in the city and Braddon.
