From Lady Gaga to Obama: 100 years of a grand Canberra hotel

As we learned yesterday, Donald Trump has been convicted of 34 felony charges over hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. In the sane world we once occupied, this would have ensured disgrace and disqualification from any high office, let alone the US presidency. Yet here we are looking at his odds of returning to the White House improved after yesterday's big news.
Today we bring you plenty of reporting from the states and analysis from here, including from Mark Kenny who has some important advice for the Australian government about dealing with petty, vengeful man whose last ego-fuelled quest for power turned his country into the kind of divided mess that now entertains inviting him back into the most powerful office in the world.
Steve Evans, Peter Brewer and Tim Piccione report on the alleged murder of Kot Ador Deng, whose body was found earlier this month in a burnt-out house Holt. His alleged killer faced court on Friday, and outside his brothers shared their hope for justice.
In cheerier news, make sure you spend some time with Panorama, where Sally Pryor writes affectionately about the Hyatt Hotel, once known as Hotel Canberra, which is turning 100 this year. You'll be surprised to know just who has stayed there over the years.
In sport Chris Dutton runs us through the various finals scenarios facing the ACT Brumbies as they play their final game of the Super Rugby regular season.
After a soggy Friday morning, today we can expect a partly cloudy day and maybe a shower. The top temp is expected to be 15 degrees.
Enjoy your weekend.
John-Paul Moloney, managing editor
