The Canberra Writers Festival appoints a new chief executive

The Canberra Writers Festival has appointed a new CEO -Travis Green, a former programs and visitor experience manager at the National Film and Sound Archive and a former head of relations at the Sydney Writers Festival. He is also a former long-time manager at the Sydney Theatre Company.
Mr Green, who will take up the role from Monday, bringing "significant festival and cultural events experience".
He will shape the management and operations of the festival, which this year is October 23 to 27.
Festival chair Jane O'Dwyer welcomed Mr Green.
"Travis brings a wonderful combination of festival and cultural event management and strategic nous and vision," she said.
"He will play a lead role in ensuring the festival is long a loved and special feature of the life of our national capital."
"He and our dynamic artistic director Beejay Silcox will be an extraordinary leadership team, and the board is confident that Canberrans will be delighted with our new spring festival, literary events throughout the year and emerging links with fellow Canberra cultural events and celebrations."
Mr Green was excited for what lay ahead.
"Joining the Canberra Writers Festival to work alongside artistic director Beejay Silcox and the CWF Board is an exciting opportunity," he said.
"Contributing to this beloved literary festival is a great honour and I can't wait to get involved and deliver an engaging writers festival to the Canberra audience."
The festival was founded in 2016 and, in previous years, was held during winter,
Placing the festival in spring, at the end of October, meant Canberra would be the only Australian capital city to host a writers festival in the last quarter of the year.
That is expected to put the festival on the front foot in terms or the release of late-year publications.
The program will include master classes, dinners, author talks, panel discussions, workshops, book launches, and performances.
Full details of the program will be revealed later this year.
