The Canberra Writers Festival appoints a new chief executive

By Staff Reporters
June 1 2024 - 5:30am
The Canberra Writers Festival has appointed a new CEO -Travis Green, a former programs and visitor experience manager at the National Film and Sound Archive and a former head of relations at the Sydney Writers Festival. He is also a former long-time manager at the Sydney Theatre Company.

