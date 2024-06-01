Your next car may look you in the eye and block you from leaving

The days of drunk or drug-affected people getting behind the wheel of the car could happily be numbered. Canberra company Seeing Machines is working on new technology that could detect an impaired driver and stop them from even starting their car, Peter Brewer writes.
Steve Evans takes a closer look at the reasons why the ANU protest camp packed up and moved this week. And he shares some very entertaining anecdotes from Jack Waterford about his rabble-rousing days as a student protester.
Megan Doherty gives her verdict on the set-in-Canberra comedy Austin, which features the lovable Michael Theo of Love on the Spectrum fame.
And we now know the ACT Brumbies' finals fate after their last round clash with the Force in Perth yesterday, while the Raiders enjoyed a thrilling win in Queensland against the Dolphins.
Today we can expect cloud and a top of 13 degrees and a partly cloudy day.
John-Paul Moloney, managing editor
