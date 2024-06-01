The Canberra Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick Summary

Your next car may look you in the eye and block you from leaving

June 1 2024 - 10:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The days of drunk or drug-affected people getting behind the wheel of the car could happily be numbered. Canberra company Seeing Machines is working on new technology that could detect an impaired driver and stop them from even starting their car, Peter Brewer writes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.