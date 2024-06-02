The Canberra Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick Summary

Why handwriting is still important

June 3 2024 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As someone whose handwriting resembles a chicken's scratching in the dirt, I feel just a little bit seen by Sarah Lansdown's cute story today about the writing by kids at Telopea Park School. The French curriculum at the school puts a big emphasis on cursive handwriting, and it seems the benefits of that early hard work are plentiful.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.