Why handwriting is still important

As someone whose handwriting resembles a chicken's scratching in the dirt, I feel just a little bit seen by Sarah Lansdown's cute story today about the writing by kids at Telopea Park School. The French curriculum at the school puts a big emphasis on cursive handwriting, and it seems the benefits of that early hard work are plentiful.
In more shocking news, a 78-year-old woman was found dead in Gordon yesterday morning. Police suspect her death is a case of family violence.
Sally Pryor meets Benjamin Shine, an artist with an incredible - and highly prized - technique of sculpting with fabric. It's gorgeous work. You really have to see it.
And in Public Sector Informant, Miriam Webber goes through the entrails of last week's very entertaining Senate estimates hearings.
Today we'll begin our week with partly cloudy skies with a top of 13 degrees.
John-Paul Moloney, managing editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.