Heyman proves why she should be on the plane to Paris Olympics

The Matildas' 1-1 draw against China might have prompted a lot of questions for coach Tony Gustavsson, but it also proved exactly why Michelle Heyman should be on the plane to Paris.
The Matildas played far from their best in the friendly in Adelaide on Friday night, deemed by Gustavsson as "way too slow" and "not as aggressive" as he'd like.
With many of the team's regular starters sitting on the bench for most of the match, play was disjointed as some less experienced Matildas tried to convince Gustavsson they should be Olympics-bound.
But Heyman was very consistent on the pitch, relentlessly pushing for a goal and highlighting her value with some good efforts tracking back in defence too.
The Canberra United captain finally got her reward in the 95th minute - a close-range finish off a saved Mary Fowler free kick on the edge of the area - and it showed exactly why Gustavsson needs Heyman.
When the Matildas' backs are against the wall, Heyman has a cool head from experience and the fitness and hunger to find the back of the net til the final whistle.
Gustavsson had said there were only four undecided positions in his 18-strong squad for the Olympics, and with regular Matildas captain Sam Kerr out of action with an ACL injury, Heyman provides the goal threat up front they need in Paris.
Gustavsson said he is still "looking for answers" on the make-up of the Olympics squad.
"We had almost six different starting players than the most common starting line-up in the World Cup (last year)," Gustavsson said of Friday night's draw.
"We wanted to evaluate players for selection.
"That also influenced the game a little bit with a new relationship on right side, new relationship on left side, new centre-midfield relationship - a lot of new things.
"And I think you could see that as well. It wasn't as synced and connected as we normally see in a Matildas team."
Gustavsson expects a more polished performance in the Matildas' Monday night re-match against China at Homebush, but admitted the end of the A-League season more than a month ago has left some players a little rusty in the lead-up to Paris.
"Some players that played in A-League hadn't played football for a very long time, meaning you're not really in season and in form," he said.
"Some (European-based) players are in the end of the season too and coming in fatigued and tired from travelling, from playing."
Caitlin Foord was an unfortunate casualty of the friendly, subbed off after only a 15-minute stint in the second half before succumbing to a hamstring injury.
Foord's importance for the looming Olympics can't be understated, but the Arsenal attacker is set to be sidelined for the Matildas' final hitout next week in Sydney before the Paris Games.
"Hopefully it's not too serious," Gustavsson said post-match.
"But I can say now that if it's the slightest risk, there's no way I'm going to play a player like that in the [Sydney] game because it's all about getting out of this camp without injuries."
- with AAP
