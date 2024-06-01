'No tolerance' for deepfake pornography offences in new legislation

The Attorney-General will introduce legislation in Parliament next week, proposing up to seven years' imprisonment for those who create and share non-consensual deepfake pornography.
The amendment to the Commonwealth Criminal Code would create a new aggravated criminal offence for those who use technologies to artificially generate or alter sexually explicit material, in order to share them online without consent.
It would carry a penalty of six years' imprisonment, or seven years, where the person also created the deepfake that is shared without consent.
The amendment would also strengthen existing carriage-services offences in the criminal code - which apply to using the phone or internet to menace, harass or cause offence - making the creation of the sexually explicit image a Commonwealth offence.
The step was first announced following a national cabinet meeting on May 2, in which the Prime Minister discussed threats to women's safety with state and territory leaders. It was part of a package of actions which Anthony Albanese said could be taken "immediately" to address the crisis.
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said the federal government had "no tolerance" for the damaging practice.
"Digitally-created and altered sexually explicit material that is shared without consent is a damaging and deeply distressing form of abuse," he said.
"We know it overwhelmingly affects women and girls who are the target of this kind of deeply offensive and harmful behaviour. It can inflict deep, long-lasting harm on victims.
"The government's reforms will make clear that those who share sexually explicit material without consent, using technology like artificial intelligence, will be subject to serious criminal penalties."
Mr Dreyfus will introduce the Criminal Code Amendment (Deepfake Sexual Material) Bill in the House of Representatives this coming week.
An expert previously told The Canberra Times the new offence was a welcome step, but required significant investment given the issue was "borderless and global".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.