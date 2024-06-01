The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'No tolerance' for deepfake pornography offences in new legislation

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
June 1 2024 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Attorney-General will introduce legislation in Parliament next week, proposing up to seven years' imprisonment for those who create and share non-consensual deepfake pornography.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.