'All guns firing': Brumbies learn finals fate, but will injury threaten bid?

It was more of a trot than a gallop, not that it mattered. The ACT Brumbies cruised into the Super Rugby finals after winning a zero-consequence game in Perth on Saturday night to warm up for a play-off campaign.
With their top-two hopes already dashed before kick-off, the Brumbies beat the Western Force 24-19 in the last game of the regular season.
But that's not to say everything went according to plan, and Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham will have a headache this week.
Blake Schoupp's season is over after re-injuring the shoulder that had kept him out of action until his comeback against the Force. The comeback lasted two minutes and, with James Slipper (calf) also out, there's a big gap to fill.
Larkham started to wrap other players in cotton wool in the second half as he balanced the need for momentum with the desire to avoid more injuries.
There were nervous moments when speedster Corey Toole appeared to pull up with a tight hamstring with five minutes to go. But having already scored a first-half cracker, he got through the rest of the game without issue and in the end the Brumbies escaped without too many issues despite the score line appearing closer than it really was.
"It wasn't our best performance," Toole said. "The boys are pumped for the final at home, hopefully we come out with all guns firing."
The five-point win against the Force was solid without setting the world on fire. That's probably an apt way to sum up their year, which does seem odd given they've won more games than any other team in the club's history.
And when it mattered most, the Brumbies were able to turn it on, and that should convince their fans they can be a genuine contender as they prepare to face a knock-out match against the Otago Highlanders in Canberra next weekend.
A home advantage is huge to kickstart the play-offs, especially when you consider the Brumbies are unbeaten in the capital this year and they're hoping fans jump on board the bandwagon.
"We spoke about having that winning momentum going into next week," said Brumbies' scrumhalf Ryan Lonergan on Stan Sport.
"There was a lot of talk about what could happen this weekend [with results] and that we were going to know where we would sit by the time the game came around.
"I think our mindset was right. It was nice to get the win, but it probably wasn't the performance we were after.
"... The Highlanders are quality. We've got to be at our best, fix up our discipline and play the way we want to play at home."
Larkham said: "We found a way to win, that's the most important thing. We knew the [other] results didn't go out way, but we know we've got a lot of work to do now.
"There's a lot of little details that can be fixed up. It's a good step up for us next week, but we've got positives to take out of this."
The Brumbies-Force battle had all the potential of being a blockbuster to finish the regular season given before the weekend of games started, the Brumbies were still in the hunt for the minor premiership and the Force was in contention for a breakthrough finals spot.
By the time the teams put their boots on, all of that had disappeared.
For the Brumbies, the first blow came when the Blues and Hurricanes won their respective games and consigned the Brumbies to third spot on the table.
It's not that third is bad, given there's a home final on the radar next week. It's just that historically it's so much easier to win the competition from either first or second.
The risk of being the last game of the regular season was always going to be trying to get motivated when there was nothing on the line.
But after Schoupp's exit, the Brumbies got on the board when skipper Allan Alaalatoa crashed over the line.
The jet man Corey Toole was the next to score just two minutes later when he chased through a Tom Wright kick to extend the lead to 14 points.
But discipline has been the Brumbies' Achilles heel all year and it reared its head again late in the first half.
Lonergan appeared to be in a perfect position to contest a ruck, and successfully pilfered the ball, but referee Jordan Way saw it differently and decided the Brumbies' scrumhalf deserved a yellow card.
It was harsh given the Brumbies had given away just four penalties in 33 minutes. It was also probably the wrong call, given Lonergan did everything by the book.
But with Lonergan sitting on the sideline, Carlo Tizzano got over from close range and all of a sudden the game was back in the balance.
The Force crossed again before half-time, but the Brumbies' luck turned a little when it was denied on review after a forward pass.
The points dried up for more than 30 minutes before Tom Wright continued his superb season to finish off a break and effectively put the result beyond doubt.
The Force did score two late tries, but their last effort came on full-time when the game was already gone.
ACT BRUMBIES 24 (Allan Alaalatoa, Corey Toole, Tom Wright tries; Noah Lolesio 2, Jack Debreczeni conversions; Noah Lolesio penalty) bt WESTERN FORCE 19 (Carlo Tizzano, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, George Poolman tries; Bayley Kuenzle 2 conversions).
