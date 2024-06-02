Swifties, Stephanie and Oprah in Senate estimates week one

What do Taylor Swift, Stephanie Foster and Oprah Winfrey all have in common?
Senate estimates, it turns out.
We're into week two of the marathon session of budget estimates, with Treasury, the Reserve Bank of Australia, Services Australia and Defence set to be some of the headline acts.
Public Eye has pulled together some of the key moments from the first week of hearings below.
This week, Stephanie Foster did what public servants get paid $900,000 to do - she took the fall.
Ms Foster was asked about comments from Immigration Minister Andrew Giles indicating the department had failed to notify him of cases which led to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal restoring visas for non-citizens with criminal histories.
The cases related to his controversial "ministerial direction 99", which is now being revised, after a week of intense scrutiny.
Liberal senator James Paterson asked the secretary about her department being "thrown under the bus".
"It is correct that he wasn't informed, senator," Ms Foster responded.
"We had agreed a protocol with minister Giles to bring to his attention cases of a particular nature.
"We did not adequately resource that function and it was not being done in a timely way and it has not advised minister Giles."
Ms Foster said she was "looking rapidly at allocating resources to the that function".
It is the second time Ms Foster has had to publicly own a mistake, after media reports she faced a dressing down from Clare O'Neil for tabling a document in Senate estimates earlier than agreed.
The Coalition has lashed the minister for pinning blame on his department, though the practice is not a new one.
Things were probably a lot easier for Ms Foster when estimates hearings were dominated by questions about her predecessor.
In estimates - just as in life - if you invoke Taylor Swift you're likely to get a headline.
A while back, Public Eye noticed it was in vogue to reference the hit show Utopia, a comedy which poked fun at the bureaucratic way of life.
But no more, Taylor Swift (as she does) has risen to the top once again - see Scott Morrison's farewell speech to Parliament.
The pop star got at least two shoutouts in estimates (let us know if we missed any).
The Infrastructure secretary admitted to being a bit of a Swiftie, when pressed by Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie.
Jim Betts said he'd donned a Taylor Swift T-shirt at a recent industry event, when asked by Senator McKenzie, in a rare moment of bonding for the pair. Estimates has not usually been such a friendly time for the two - see the "hotties list" debacle.
The Independent Parliamentary Expenses Authority (IPEA) boss also referenced Ms Swift while answering a question about why there was only one rate of allowance for members and senators travelling to Canberra.
Chief executive Annwyn Godwin said it was due to difficulties getting into accommodation during busy sitting weeks.
"It's a bit like ... I know there's been some conversations about some of the Taylor Swift and other events that happen. But it does happen that the rates can be variable when there are block things that happen in a particular location," she said.
Ms Godwin was answering questions from independent senator Tammy Tyrrell, who Public Eye understands is not a Swiftie.
In the midst of the immigration debacle, one unsuspecting public servant got a rather urgent call from her boss.
Justine Jones headed the status resolution and visa cancellation unit until October 2023, when she left for a different role in the department.
But Ms Jones couldn't escape her old job, and as questions swirled about the department's failure to notify Mr Giles of high priority cases, she was called up to estimates on Wednesday without notice.
"I'll just make the obvious point that she's not been following the proceedings, she's not been in the job since last October, hasn't had a chance to review materials. I did my best to give her a five-minute update on the areas of your interest, but if we could just bear [that] in mind," the Home Affairs secretary said as Ms Jones joined the hearing.
Yikes, the stuff of public service nightmares.
Jane Hume had some fighting words for the Public Service Minister last week.
The Liberals' spokesperson on the public service accused Katy Gallagher of "acting like Oprah" because of the additional 36,000 public servants hired by Labor since the 2022 election.
"Minister Gallagher - a senator for the ACT - is out there acting like Oprah, basically throwing around ongoing staffing positions to departments that don't necessarily want or need them," Senator Hume said in a statement on Friday.
The staffing boost is part of Labor's election promise to cut down external labour and restore APS capability. An audit of employment in the 2024-25 financial year will be a scorecard for the government on this promise.
A brief suspension
Picture this: you're all set up, with a fresh binder assembled by your underlings, your favourite estimates apparel on, and you can't even get a word of your opening statement out.
That was the case for Adam Fennessy, who had to sit (with the required blank-faced neutrality) through a chaotic fight between the Coalition and his minister, not 10 minutes into his Thursday morning.
Murray Watt was only partially through his opening statement when the committee had to suspend.
The Agriculture secretary's own statement ran smoothly, but was not as entertaining as the prior 10 minutes.
There was plenty more, in the week that was. Catch up on other big stories here:
