'I might be able to push earlier': Hosking reveals his Raiders return date

Zac Hosking could push for a round 18 return, but the Canberra Raiders' star recruit thinks round 20 is his more likely return date.
The second-rower expected Raiders halfback Jamal Fogarty would return from biceps surgery at the same time - against the New Zealand Warriors at Canberra Stadium on July 19.
Hosking has managed to avoid shoulder surgery after dislocating it against the Gold Coast in round six.
The Raiders opted for the rehabilitation route rather than undergoing season-ending surgery.
The 27-year-old was on track for a return before NRL finals, with initial projections putting his return about round 20-22.
But he revealed on Saturday he could be back even sooner if he pushed himself.
That would see him back in round 18 against the Newcastle Knights at Canberra Stadium, but with the Green Machine having a bye the following week he felt the safer option could be against the Warriors.
"I'm probably halfway through my rehab process now," Hosking told SEN.
"I think it's been six to seven weeks, which is crazy to look back on how quickly that's gone.
"I've probably got another six to seven to go.
"I'm aiming for that round 20 game against the Warriors at home and Jamal's actually the same game.
"If we can both stay on track with our rehab it will be an exciting round to come back to.
"We've circled round 20 against the Warriors at the moment.
"I might be able to push earlier than that, but round 19 we have a bye so they might say take another week."
Hosking has had Fogarty as a rehab mate almost since he got injured himself.
Fogarty tore his biceps the week after Hosking injured himself - in the loss to the Brisbane Broncos at Lang Park
Unlike Hosking, the halfback needed surgery which put him on a 12-week return-to-play timeframe.
They've been keeping each other company in the rehab group and will likely return at the same time.
"It's been awesome having a little rehab partner," Hosking said.
"Coming back at the same game we're pretty much at the same stage of our rehab.
"We're competing against each other in the drills and the gym.
"It's a fun little exercise because I've never really been in rehab for this period of time before and I've heard it can be a really lonely place.
"So to have someone like Jamal at the same point in his rehab process has probably helped a lot to be honest.
"As bad as it is to both be out it's good having someone to train alongside constantly."
Hosking said it was his first serious injury, but he had heard rehab could be a lonely place - especially when you're there long-term, like him and Fogarty are.
That's because you're normally training away from your teammates with different field and gym session times.
It's something club's monitor closely in the modern game - to ensure they don't become too isolated.
Hosking praised the way the Raiders have kept them involved - even taking the pair to Magic Round in Brisbane two weeks ago and up to Brookvale for the Manly game before that.
"It is a lonely place if you are by yourself," he said.
"The boys will be doing their training on the field, but you'll be off the side by yourself getting flogged one-on-one with the rehab coach.
"And the schedules don't always lineup so you might see the boys for half the day and not the rest.
"And also travel - one of the funnest parts of our job is travelling away with your teammates and having a good time.
"Because you're in rehab you might not be able to go on those trips.
"But in saying that the club's been very good with myself and Jamal as well - taking us away a few times now."
