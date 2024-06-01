'He's the hardest man in the world to coach': Rapana brilliance at both ends of the field wins it for Raiders

He might be the hardest man in the world to coach, but Ricky Stuart loves coaching Jordan Rapana nonetheless.
Maybe it's because he's finally someone even more competitive than the Canberra Raiders coach was as a player.
That could be the biggest feat of Rapana's career.
And you can see why Stuart loves coaching him after his golden-point heroics got the Green Machine home 26-25 against the Dolphins at a rain-drenched Redcliffe on Saturday night.
Rapana had never kicked a field-goal before in his previous 208 NRL games, but come game 209 he kicked not one, but two to firstly send it to extra-time and then win it as well.
But it wasn't all he did in golden point.
He also saved what looked to be a certain try for Dolphins halfback Isaiya Katoa.
The 34-year-old came from nowhere to not only make it a contest, but force Katoa to knock-on in-goal.
It went from golden try to golden try even harder.
It capped off a blessed extra-time period for the Raiders, who somehow managed to stop the deadly Jamayne Isaako from converting several field-goal attempts.
Stuart came into the press conference having told Canberra captain Ellliott Whitehead not to talk about the field goals, but it only took one question before Rapana became the hot topic.
"I just said to Elliott we weren't going to talk about field goals because Rapa will be doing it for the next six months," Stuart joked.
"Jordan, he's an unbelievable competitor. He's just a warrior. I love coaching him.
"He's the hardest man in the world to coach, but the boys they love playing with him.
"It's getting harder and harder for him, but he just keeps putting his body on the line.
"He keeps turning up at the right time. His instinct is second to none.
"For his age and his speed - because he has lost a bit of speed with his age - it comes from heart."
Stuart also revealed Whitehead's heroics, having been barely able to walk in the days leading up to the Redcliffe clash.
But he managed to line up in the second row - especially important with Hudson Young in Origin camp with the Blues.
"And Elliott's the same [as Rapana]," Stuart said.
"Elliott wasn't going to play tonight. He couldn't train the last two sessions - he's got an ankle problem that he was going to miss tonight, but the experience of those two boys was much needed out there."
Stuart also had praise for enforcer Joe Tapine.
Tapine and Josh Papali'i, who returned from suspension, were massive in the middle for the Raiders.
Papali'i ran for 142 metres, while Tapine out ran everyone with 181m.
Tapine also produced a crucial Isaako charge down in the first period of extra-time, appearing to get his head in the way of the kick.
"That was a massive play, that charge down, and they're the moments you've got to do to win," Stuart said.
"Having a front-rower with the energy to charge down like that is a massive, massive play.
"I was just talking to his father-in-law in the changerooms and I said he's playing the best football of his career because of everything he's doing off the football.
"We all know he can run hard, he can tackle hard, but what he's doing off the football defensively has been an amazing transition for Joe. He's a big asset to this football club."
"It was a very good feeling mate," Rapana said on Fox Sports.
"I did some things to almost lose us the game too so that last five to 10 minutes I had to pull my finger out otherwise I would've got a ripping from [coach Ricky Stuart]."
It helped erase their bad memories from their loss in Redcliffe last time.
The Raiders won it off the back of their defence - turning it around from missing 60 tackles last week to only missing 15 this time.
The Dolphins got off to the worst possible start with enforcer and captain Jesse Bromwich forced off with a chest injury in the fourth minute.
They then lost fullback Trai Fuller with concussion after he dived into Joe Tapine's knee to save a certain try in the second half.
They also have some possible concerns with the match review committee after both Anthony Milford and Kurt Donoghoe were put on report - Milford for giving Sebastian Kris a head massage, with his own head, and Donoghoe for a high shot on Xavier Savage.
Dolphins hooker Jeremy Marshall-King should also come under scrutiny for a hip-drop tackle on Nick Cotric that went unpunished by the bunker.
Raider Morgan Smithies on report for a crusher tackle.
Milford's was a bizarre incident - against the club where he made his NRL debut.
He used his head as a press on Kris's own head as the Raiders centre lay on the ground, resulting in a penalty to the visitors.
Despite losing Bromwich early, the Dolphins opened the scoring off the back of a Isaiya Katoa 40-20 - with hooker Jeremy Marshall-King darting over.
Returning to his native Queensland, Raiders winger Savage looked up for it from the start.
He produced a big tackle in the first half, as the Green Machine looked to bounce back from a poor defensive showing last week.
Although he did lose a nice Ethan Strange offload in the tricky conditions - where he could've raced away.
Raiders halfback Kaeo Weekes also produced a big tackle in the first half.
Filling in for Hudson Young, who was on Origin duty, Ata Mariota showed he also has a try in him, crashing over from close range.
A Herbie Farnworth offload put Dolphins winger Jack Bostock over as the home side cashed in on some repeat sets.
But the Raiders went into half-time 18-12 ahead thanks to an Elliott Whitehead try, which came off the back of Milford's moment of madness.
Scores were deadlocked again when an opportunistic Jake Averillo cashed in on a Mariota fumble in-goal to touch down the loose ball.
Weekes had a few struggles with his boot in the second half, but had no troubles with his turn of foot.
He turned his jets on to fly through and score a great individual try and put the Raiders back ahead.
Donoghoe scored a fluky try off what looked like a Marshall-King forward pass.
Another Katoa 40-20 led to Dolphin points, with Isaako nailing a field goal off the back of it.
It looked like the home side would pinch it - until up stepped Rapana to nail his first ever field goal to send it to golden point.
Somehow the Raiders stopped Isaako before Rapana stepped up again.
AT A GLANCE
CANBERRA RAIDERS 26 (Xavier Savage, Ata Mariota, Elliott Whitehead, Kaeo Weekes tries; Jordan Rapana 4 goals; Rapana 2 field goals) bt REDCLIFFE DOLPHINS 25 (Jeremy Marshall-King, Jack Bostock, Jake Averillo, Kurt Donoghoe tries; Jamayne Isaako 4 goals; Isaako field goal) at Redcliffe. Referee: Adam Gee.
