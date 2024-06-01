Man caught driving with 'near fatal' level of alcohol in system

A Belconnen man has been banned from the road for three months after a "near fatal" level of alcohol was found in his system.
Police arrested the 36-year-old around 2:00am on Saturday June 1. He was driving a Toyota Corolla "erratically" through Strathnairn.
The was breath tested, recording one of the highest readings seen in the ACT of .443
He was issued a 90-day immediate suspension notice and will be summonsed to appear in court at a later date.
ACT Policing reminds all drivers that impaired driving is one of the 'fatal five' causes of deaths on our roads.
If you are going to drink, please don't drive.
