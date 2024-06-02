A Queensland Origin great runs eye over Maguire's first Blues team

As a proud Queenslander, Josh Papali'i couldn't care less what the NSW Blues do, but he does think the Maroons' successful Origin blueprint could work for the Cockroaches.
New Blues coach Michael Maguire's inaugural State of Origin squad has been likened to a typical Queensland one - full of Maroon-collared workers willing to give everything for the jersey.
That's in contrast to the usual star power NSW sides were renowned for.
The Blues have even started using the Maroons pre-Origin tactic of injury scares in the lead-up to the game - although they haven't followed the script correctly as it turned out NSW fullback Dylan Edwards (quad) was actually injured with James Tedesco coming in to replace him.
Papali'i wasn't concerned with what the Blues did - although he did wish his Raiders teammate Hudson Young well, with the second-rower named on Maguire's bench.
He also hoped it went well for "Madge", who was at the Raiders as an assistant coach last season.
"I don't really care to be honest. I'm happy Huddo is in there," Papali'i said.
"I love when the Raiders boys get picked for Origin and international games. It shines a light on us as a club.
"And good luck to Madge and to Huddy ... but I don't really care too much to be honest. I'm happy to watch from the sidelines."
But when pressed on whether NSW could use the Maroons as a Bluesprint, Papali'i felt it might - given Queensland have won the past two series under coach Billy Slater.
"It could. Queensland have been there and done that before," he said.
"They're going for their third-straight series so they could."
Papali'i backed Young to fill any role he needed to for the Blues.
While Young's a second-rower, he started his Raiders NRL career as a middle forward and has filled in in the centres for the Green Machine as well.
Maguire said Young would cover the outside backs if there was an injury there.
"I've never seen Huddy in the centres here, but he's such an athlete he could play anywhere," Papali'i said.
"It will just be good to see Huddy run on the field and represent his state. I hope he goes well, but hopefully Queensland win."
NRL ROUND 14
Bye: Canberra Raiders.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.