'I don't know if I'll walk tomorrow': Whitehead unsure of fitness for Cowboys

Elliott Whitehead couldn't walk before the Dolphins game so was unsure if he'd be fit for the Canberra Raiders' next game.
But he foreshadowed the return of two key Canberra forward cogs this week.
The Raiders captain produced a massive effort to play in their stunning 26-25 victory over the Dolphins in Redcliffe due to an ankle injury, but he got through the game and now has two weeks to be ready for their next one.
While the Raiders have the bye in the NRL this week, their NSW Cup side will play - against Western Suburbs in Sydney - allowing Corey Horsburgh (groin) and Pasami Saulo (back) to potentially ease their way back from injury.
The Raiders should also be boosted by the return of Hudson Young following the NSW Blues' State of Origin opener against Queensland at Homebush on Wednesday.
Canberra coach Ricky Stuart was full of praise for Whitehead's resilience in getting through the Dolphins golden-point thriller after barely training in the lead-up to the game.
But the Raiders captain was unsure how he would pull up in the aftermath.
The Green Machine should have plenty of cover for Whitehead if he was to miss their next NRL game - against the Cowboys at Canberra Stadium on Friday week.
Young will be back from Origin duty, slotting into the second row, with Ata Mariota also able to cover the edge-forward role.
The Raiders will also have prop Trey Mooney available after he was charged for a careless high tackle on Dolphins second-rower Connelly Lemuelu.
He can pay a $1000 fine with an early guilty plea - or $1500 if he fights it at the judiciary and loses.
Dolphins duo Kurt Donoghoe and Anthony Milford were also charged for high tackles, but can also escape with fines.
"I couldn't walk the other day so I didn't think I was going to play, but our medical team did a good and got me on the field," Whitehead said.
"I don't know if I'll walk tomorrow, but.
"I'm not too sure [how I'll be for the Cowboys]. Hopefully I'll be alright, but I'll have to wait and see.
"Huddo will be back and I thought Ata did a good job out there, and Simi [Sasagi] came on and did a good job as well.
"There's a bit of depth there if not, but hopefully I'll be fine and nothing to worry about."
Horsburgh has been out since round five, but could return via reserve grade this weekend in a big boost for the Green Machine.
While he's missed out on Origin I, he'll be able to stake a claim for the final two games of the series - although game two on June 26 might come too soon.
Saulo has been out with a bulging disc since round eight as the Raiders wait for it to settle down following an injection.
Whitehead felt both could return this week.
"Yeah I think so. I'm not sure if they'll play next week for the Cup team just to get a few minutes in them - I think that might be the plan," he said.
"Then obviously they'll be in contention to come back the week after for us. As long as they get through that well I'm sure they'll be in contention."
Having been patiently waiting in the background for his whole career, Raiders fullback Jordan Rapana has emerged as a field-goal hero.
After 208 NRL games without kicking one, he slotted two to get the Green Machine home against the Dolphins.
Rapana said he's never been needed to kick them in the past - having guys like Jamal Fogarty (biceps) and Aidan Sezer in front of him.
But he emerged out of the shadows, revealing he's only ever practiced them mucking around on his own at training.
"I got asked if I've ever sunk one, but I've never needed to because Jamal's usually playing and back when he was playing Sezer was a very good field-goal kicker so I never had the opportunity," Rapana said.
"I'm glad I got both of those and we got the win.
"I've played for quite a long time so I've had plenty of training sessions. I've always mucked around and I enjoy kicking so it's good to have that string on the bow."
NRL ROUND 14
Bye: Canberra Raiders
