Police launch murder investigation after woman, 78, found dead

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated June 2 2024 - 6:03pm, first published 12:57pm
A 78-year-old woman is dead and her 86-year-old husband is assisting police with their inquiries in what detectives believe is an incident of family violence in Canberra's south.

Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

