'He was always hungry': Why Maguire can put Blues back on top

The NSW Blues are in need of a hero to lead them back to State of Origin glory, and there's more than a few reasons new coach Michael Maguire can be just the man to do it.
On Wednesday night in Homebush the Maguire-Blues era begins with his main goal being to revive the pride and glory in the NSW jumper in the best way possible - by winning, and a lot.
Maguire spent last year as a coaching consultant for the Canberra Raiders beside former teammate and fellow St Edmund's College alumni Ricky Stuart.
The return to his home town and former club after a tumultuous exit from Wests Tigers in 2022 gave Maguire a taste of full-time coaching again, even if in a support role to Stuart.
Maguire had his international coaching job with the New Zealand men's team since 2018, but Stuart said the Blues offered something he'd been missing.
"He's got that coaching bug in him. He was always hungry to get a lead role again, and the Blues is a great job to have because there's no bigger stage," Stuart told The Canberra Times.
Maguire joins a long list of top coaches in rugby league to have come through the capital - including Stuart, a former Blues and Kangaroos head coach - and it proves there's something special about Canberra footy.
"There's a number of representative coaches from Canberra that have had their handprint on so many Origin teams, like Craig Bellamy, Mal Meninga and Laurie Daley," Stuart said.
"Madge [Maguire] was a local boy out of St Edmund's College and it shows that we develop and grow our players, not only into players, but people who can lead.
"It's something that gets developed with people you have as mentors. I'm sure Madge has had a number of those people that have helped him get to the lead role he's got at the moment."
To say Maguire is a very different character to former Blues coach Brad Fittler would be an understatement.
Fittler - who was shown the door after six years at the helm winning three series but also losing three including the last two - had a notably out-of-the-box approach.
Fittler was laid-back and affable, and unlike many coaches never looked to take himself or his position too seriously.
He's everybody's mate Freddy, who endorsed yoga, salsa, meditation and walking to games, and introduced the rugby league world to "earthing" or "grounding" tactics which he infamously used in barefoot training sessions.
Maguire couldn't be more different.
The man nicknamed Madge can have a laugh with his players, but Maguire is more of an old-school coach, but with enough modern game understanding to be successful.
While Fittler is the class clown, Maguire is the teacher who keeps everyone focused.
And Maguire was so passionate about the impact he could have leading the Blues, that he gave up the Raiders and New Zealand coaching gigs to sign with NSW Rugby League.
"Speaking with Hudson Young, it's been a really good Blues camp," Stuart said.
"Madge is experienced, he's had a lot of time to meet a number of players, and had a lot of time to think about his combinations.
"I know it hasn't been easy for him and he's also put a lot of time into it."
Maguire wants nothing more than to win in his Origin debut as coach, but he's been dealt a very tough task with injuries rocking both the Blues and Maroons squads.
The job is made even harder after a rough couple of decades for the men in blue too.
In 42 years of Origin, Queensland have beaten NSW 24 times, with two matches drawn and the Blues claiming victory on 16 occasions.
But in the first 24 editions of the state-versus-state battle it was NSW that was on top with 12 series wins to Queensland's eight.
The second half of the Origin rivalry has been all Queensland though, with NSW only winning four of the last 18 series.
After nearly 20 years of disappointment, Maguire is backed to be the coach to finally turn things around despite the adversity he's had to overcome.
There'll be no Nathan Cleary, Tom Trbojevic, Cameron Murray or Dylan Edwards in game one on Wednesday for the Blues.
But Stuart believes Maguire won't be leaning on that as an excuse to leave Homebush with anything less than a resounding win.
"The toughest job of an Origin coach is picking the team," Stuart said.
"It's been a difficult initiation for Madge because of the amount of injuries, but you've got to go with your gut and he has.
"I'm sure he's very comfortable with his decisions with the team he picked."
Wednesday: NSW Blues v Queensland Maroons at Homebush, 8.05pm.
NSW BLUES SQUAD: 1. James Tedesco, 2. Brian To'o, 3. Stephen Crichton, 4. Joseph Suaalii, 5. Zac Lomax, 6. Jarome Luai, 7. Nicho Hynes, 8. Jake Trbojevic (c), 9. Reece Robson, 10. Payne Haas, 11. Liam Martin, 12. Angus Crichton, 13. Cameron McInnes. Interchange: 14. Isaah Yeo, 15. Haumole Olakau'atu, 16. Spencer Leniu, 17. Hudson Young. Reserves: Matt Burton, Luke Keary, Mitch Barnett.
QUEENSLAND MAROONS SQUAD: 1. Reece Walsh, 2. Xavier Coates, 3. Valentine Holmes, 4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 5. Murray Taulagi, 6. Tom Dearden, 7. Daly Cherry-Evans (c), 8. Reuben Cotter, 9. Ben Hunt, 10. Lindsay Collins, 11. Jaydn Su'A, 12. Jeremiah Nanai, 13. Pat Carrigan. Interchange: 14. Harry Grant, 15. Moeaki Fotuaika, 16. J'Maine Hopgood, 17. Selwyn Cobbo. Reserves: Felise Kaufusi, Brendan Piakura, Ezra Mam.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.