Want to own a piece of Snowy history? Go on, you know you want to

Tim the Yowie Man
By Tim the Yowie Man
June 7 2024 - 12:00pm
After hauling generations of adventurous ski bunnies up the slopes of Mt Perisher for well over half a century, the Mt Perisher Double Chair has been decommissioned and this weekend Perisher is auctioning off some of the original chairs.

Tim the Yowie Man is a Canberra Times columnist, and an intrepid adventurer, mystery investigator, and cryptonaturalist.

