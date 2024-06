Want to own a piece of Snowy history? Go on, you know you want to

Faux Record: At the time it opened in 1963, it was incorrectly promoted as the world's longest chairlift. Although it stretched just over 5.5 kilometres in length, it actually comprised two separate systems placed end-to-end with a total of seven stations/platforms, namely the Bottom (on the Alpine Way) Station, Snowline Platform, Bella Vista Platform, Top Station (at the top of the Ramshead Range), Mid Platform (Wrights Creek), Main Range View Platform, and the Terminal Station (Charlotte Pass Chalet) which still exists and is now 'The Cell Block', accommodation for resort staff.