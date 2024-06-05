Best men's running shoes 2024: Elite picks for all runners

These items are hand-picked to make your shopping experience easier. ACM may be provided with compensation from affiliate partners if you click through.
Even as the morning chill creeps in, millions of Australians get up for a run.
In fact, a 2023 study by Sport Australia and AusPlay indicated that a sheer three million Australians are considered active runners.
Compared to yoga sitting at 1.3 million and swimming at 1.7 million, running is one of the largest and most popular sports among Australians.
If you're new to running, you may honestly be wondering what all the hype is about. And if you're a running convert, you may be wondering why other people haven't caught on yet.
The truth is that running is pretty much a free sport - meaning no rolling gym memberships needed. The true cost of running is fundamentally just a good pair of trainers and getting out the door (when the doona is extra hot).
Aside from this, the health benefits associated with running are truly astounding.
From building strong bones to improving both physical and mental health, running is scientifically proven to help prolong life.
That means if you're looking for a way to boost your health and feel happier overall, running is a somewhat logical method to achieving just that.
And with apps like Strava and community run clubs taking off in every suburb (at least here in Sydney), there's clearly a lot to gain from this past-time.
As these community run clubs have proven, running doesn't have to be a completely solo activity. In fact, many people are drawn to the structured group workout routine and social camaraderie of these groups.
Whether you're interested in casual jogging, cross country or marathons and more, it's important to find the right shoe to match the conditions of the event and offer the supportive features that suit your needs.
In this article, you will find a list of the best men's running shoes of 2024, carefully reviewed for their design features and capabilities.
Here are the best options depending on your needs. Read more about them below.
You can also read picks for the best women's running shoes of 2024 here.
If running a marathon is on your bucket list, then listen up! The Nike Vaporfly 3 is a soft and super lightweight running shoe that is the gold standard for marathon running.
While some users report that it may not offer as much speed assistance as some other top-tier carbon plated racers, its bouncy cushioning from ZoomX foam make for a comfortable ride, while the gentle forefoot rocker offers responsiveness that can help you go the distance.
Improving on the design of its predecessors, the Vaporfly 3 is the result of improvements in weight, lockdown and traction.
Specfically, Vaporfly 3 uses a new Flyknit material that is very airy and is better fitted to the foot, helping it to 'lockdown' or stabilise, and the updated outsole pattern offers greater traction.
You can purchase the Nike Vaporfly 3 in a range of colours at Pace Athletic for $330 or on Amazon for $492.41-$951.27.
The HOKA Mach 6 is a fast-paced daily trainer that is comfortable, responsive and budget-friendly.
The HOKA Mach 6 features a strategic and grippy rubber on the outsole and a durable jacquard on the upper which makes it a solid choice for everyday stability and long-term use.
Compared to the Mach 5, the Mach 6 sits a full 8mm higher in the midsole and as such, offers plenty of support and comfort.
What it lacks in plush and bouncy feeling, it compensates for with responsiveness and balance. Despite the added stack height and extra foam, the HOKA Mach 6 trainer is still lightweight to help runners pick up speed.
Overall, the HOKA Mach 6 is a reliable trainer that can withstand distances and paces, so if you're looking for a long-lasting, everyday trainer that won't break the bank, the Mach 6 could be a smart choice.
However, if you prefer a running shoe that offers a soft and bouncy ride, there may be other options out there that work better for you.
You can purchase the HOKA Mach 6 at Pace Athletic for $260 or on Amazon for $290.55.
The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40 is a reliable, durable and comfortable everyday trainer designed for all run types.
This 40th iteration of the Pegasus has been designed to feature the same responsiveness and neutral support as previous models but the 40 features new and improved comfort in sensitive areas of the foot, including the arch and toes.
In particular, a mid-foot band helps provide a snug, hug-like fit for the arch while a single-layer mesh upper helps improve breathability and flexibility in the toe area.
Thanks to the Nike React technology, the Pegasus 40 offers a relatively springy ride, however, it's not as plush or super-cushioned as some maximalist shoes on the market.
While it doesn't offer a particularly soft ride, it is known for being a comfortable fit that feels as if it molds to your feet and has no major weaknesses.
You can purchase the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40 at Amazon from $192.17-$619.57 and the similar Pegasus 39 model on Pace Athletic for $180.
As Brooks best-selling support trainer, the Adrenaline GTS 23 is for individuals looking for a soft and supportive trainer for daily walks and easy to moderate runs.
The Adrenaline GTS 23 has been updated with softer DNA Loft v2 foam in the midsole that also helps give the ride more bounce. Despite this update, it is not as responsive as some other shoes. Instead, the glory exists in its consistency.
The durable engineered 3D fit print mesh in the upper of the Adrenaline 23 provides structure that hugs your feet without feeling restrictive, while the GuideRail system that runs along both sides of the shoe provide lateral support and stability.
Overall, the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23 would suit mild overpronators requiring a running shoe with more support than the average daily trainer.
Midfoot or heel strikers looking for a running shoe with a traditional fit, steep heel-to-toe drop (12mm) and a soft, cushioned heel would also benefit from a shoe of this kind.
You can purchase the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23 at Pace Athletic for $260 or on Amazon from $191.71-$231.58.
The Saucony Endorphin Speed 4 is a neutral and versatile nylon-plated trainer that is best used for generating speed and travelling distances.
Version 4 feels faster than the Saucony Endorphin Speed 3 because it offers a firmer cushioned ride and better traction. It also features a wider base than former models for a more comfortable and stable feel.
A new supercritical foam inner liner also provides more bounce, while grooves in the midsole nylon plate allows for more stability, but also flexion in the forefoot.
The upper is also light and breathable, and offers a good hug feel for lock-down and stability.
Despite being designed for up-tempo runs, some users report that the shoe is not as propulsive and bouncy as other carbon-plated speed racers.
You can purchase the Saucony Endorphin Speed 4 at Pace Athletic for $290 or on Amazon for $272.23.
Hoka Clifton 9 is a lighter and more responsive edition of the Hoka Clifton range, making runs feel faster and easier. It is designed to be a neutral daily runner and works best for those with a neutral pronation pattern, where the foot only rolls slightly inward.
The Hoka Clifton 9 offers increased stability, support and cushioning thanks to the compression molded EVA foam. Despite the extra padding, it still remains lightweight.
Overall, the Hoka Clifton 9 is a great option for long, slow runs and daily wear, especially for people who spend most of their day on their feet.
However, it may not be the best option for fast runs. Some users have reported that it lacks optimal responsiveness, despite its upgrade from Clifton 8.
You can purchase the Hoka Clifton 9 at Pace Athletics for $260 or on Amazon from $243.56-$306.70.
The Nike ZoomX Zegama 2 has received a lot of positive feedback due to its durability and performance on long-distance trails.
Stand-out features of the Zegama 2 include the super soft and supportive ZoomX midsole with good stability despite a high stack.
The Vibram Megagrip on the outsoles are built to increase traction across technical trails and changing terrains, and reportedly offer some of the best traction on the market, even in wet conditions.
By contrast to the Zegama 1, the Zegama 2 also offers a better rocker, which makes for a generally more comfortable ride.
Where it falls short for some users is its reasonably heavy. The Zegama 2's are also not overly spacious across the forefoot, which may not be ideal for runners with wide feet or men seeking a trainer that offers flexibility around the toes.
Some users also report that the gait collar around the ankle isn't super effective at sealing off debris from entering the shoe.
You can purchase the Nike ZoomX Zegama 2 at Pace Athletic for $250.
The ON Running Cloud Runner is a stylish and neutral daily training shoe that offers a supportive ride for easy runs. This shoe is a recommended pick for runners who want to experience an ON shoe for the first time.
The ON has a moderate rocker, moderate cushioning and double mesh heel to toe, so it offers a good amount of comfort. The midsole is also designed to slightly cradle the foot for a snug and supportive feel.
They are more stable than other ON shoes due to the combination of the new zero gravity foam and wider base. Another strength lies in its durability, since it is designed to last.
However, some users report it lacks energy in the toe-off, making a run feel more laborious.
You can purchase the ON Running Cloud Runner 2 at Pace Athletics for $240.
Advertised as New Balance's softest shoe, the New Balance Fresh Foam X 880v14 offers a comfortable fit and is likely to appeal to a wide range of runners because of its ability to withstand distances and weight bearing.
What's new about this shoe is the dual-density sole, which includes a layer of New Balance's Fresh Foam and a layer of FuelCell material. The two foams are equally hard, but FuelCell is slightly denser, making it less responsive and bouncy. The combination of these two layers means that the ride is enjoyable soft and subtly agile.
If you are looking for a super plush stability shoe however, the New Balance Fresh Foam X 880v14 is not the best pick as it has a firmer cushion than most. The shoe also won't offer a particularly explosive energy return if that is a dealbreaker for you.
You can purchase the New Balance Fresh Foam X 880v14 at Pace Athletics for $230.
The ASICS Gel Nimbus 26 is a well-cushioned, allrounder cruiser for easy and long runs.
The upper is praised by users for being soft and comfortable, but without being super squishy or unstable. It is also known for its durable outsole grip, which combined with its comfort, make it a safe choice for a recovery shoe.
While the Gel Nimbus 26 is extremely comfortable, it is primarily built for slow runs. The compromise for comfort is that it lacks the speed necessary for racing.
If you are not familiar with running on a shoe with a higher stack than most, the Gel Nimbus 26 may take some adjusting to. It is also heavier than the average running shoe, which can make it feel slower than other faster shoes.
The Gel Nimbus 26 is a great running shoe for new starters or even advanced runners looking for a reliable recovery or slow run shoes.
You can purchase the Asics Gel Nimbus 26 on Pace Athletic for $260, on ASICS for $260 or on Amazon for $282.23
As the running shoe market continues to boom, so does investment in technology to craft them for all conditions and run types.
Incredibly, some of these shoes, like the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23 and the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40, have undergone a large number of yearly iterations to get to where they are today.
Each are developed to improve on their previous model based on user experience, with teams dedicated to innovating in the running shoe space for optimal performance.
If you've stumbled across this article, perhaps you too are dusting off an old pair of running shoes and joining a local run club (maybe even with a running buddy). Or perhaps you're researching the latest pair of kicks to shake up your already-established workout routine.
Whatever your experience or skill level may be, the most important way to improve at running (like many things) is to make a start.
This list simply offers a snapshot into the best men's running shoes on the market in 2024, and what features to look out for when trying something new.
What are the best brands for running shoes?
What are the most important factors to consider when choosing men's running shoes?
The key factors to prioritise include the fit and width, comfort, cushioning, support and durability. Other important factors to consider are what distances and terrains you typically run. Remember, not all running shoes will suit every occasion.
What is the best type of running shoe for my foot type?
Different running shoes are designed for different foot types. Consider consulting a podiatrist or using an online foot analysis tool to determine your foot type (e.g., neutral, overpronation, supination) and choose a shoe that provides appropriate support.
How often should I replace my running shoes?
The lifespan of running shoes varies based on usage and mileage. It's generally recommended to replace shoes every 500-800 kms to maintain optimal performance and prevent injuries.
What is the difference between stability and cushioned running shoes?
Stability shoes provide extra support to prevent overpronation, while cushioned shoes focus on absorbing shock and providing comfort. Choose stability shoes if you overpronate or need additional support, and cushioned shoes if you prioritise comfort and impact absorption. To understand this better, learn more in this 'Pronation 101' article.
How do I clean and maintain my running shoes?
Remove dirt and debris with a soft brush or cloth, and wash laces and insoles separately. Do not put running shoes in the washing machine or dryer, as this can damage the materials.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.