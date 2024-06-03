The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Stock the cellar with the winning wines from the National Wine Show

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated June 3 2024 - 1:12pm, first published 1:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An Adelaide Hills chardonnay described by Australia's top wine judges as "an explosion of flavour on the palate" took out the nation's top wine award at the recent National Wine Show of Australia.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.