League legends tell Raiders why they must extend off-contract Rapana

Jordan Rapana might have just drawn up his next contract extension on Saturday night.
The off-contract Raider's heroics in a 26-25 golden point win over the Dolphins in Redcliffe showcased the best of what Rapana can deliver for the Green Machine.
Rapana, who turns 35 in August, continues to defy any age barriers, putting in 80-minute efforts at fullback like he's not a day over 20.
To put in perspective the longevity of Rapana in the NRL, when the Kiwi star made his first grade debut in 2008, the Raiders' heir at fullback, Chevy Stewart, was only three years old.
Like the Duracell bunny, the oldest No.1 in the NRL just won't quit, and after his game-winning, two field goal performance on the weekend, the greats of the game don't want him to, either.
"They can't let him go. They need to give him 12 months," former NRL star Cooper Cronk said on Fox Sports.
"If it's Jordan's decision that he wants to move on, by all means, but if he wants to play on, the Raiders have to sign him up."
Raiders icon Mal Meninga agreed, with Rapana emerging as one of Canberra's most influential players along with fellow experienced veteran, captain Elliott Whitehead.
"I think Rapana's got at least another year in him and it's important to keep him there with those young kids around," Meninga said after the nailbiting Dolphins clash.
"He's at the back there, he's a very good talker.
"He's helping the young halves direct play. Another 12 months will be excellent for him."
In the last year of his Raiders contract, since pre-season to now Rapana has flirted with the idea of retiring when this campaign is done, very aware his career is coming to a close.
However, any retirement mention is almost always accompanied with a "but" or "never say never", making it clear he's not quite sure what he wants to do next year, either.
There's no doubt the Raiders love Rapana but will need to figure out what their plans are if he did play on next year.
Like where would he fit in the 2025 squad? And what are the pros and cons to keeping him when coach Ricky Stuart has accepted the club is in a crucial transition period, on a tightrope balancing the injection of youth with the necessity for experienced heads on the park?
Rapana's health and fitness will also have a big part to play in any contract decision from the club or the man himself.
He already had six weeks out this season with a torn meniscus.
No one would begrudge Rapana for considering his health beyond his footy career knowing how he fearlessly puts his body on the line for the Raiders every round.
The Raiders have been tight-lipped so far on whether they are considering putting an offer on the table for Rapana, but if he keeps playing like he is, the fullback is giving them plenty to think about.
NRL round 14: Canberra Raiders bye.
NRL round 15: Canberra Raiders v North Queensland Cowboys, Friday, June 14, 6pm at Canberra Stadium.
