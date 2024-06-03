Your stress may be bringing your colleagues down

In the ever-changing landscape of the modern work environment, stressed co-workers remain a permanent fixture.
Faced with demanding deadlines and challenging tasks, many of your colleagues find themselves navigating a web of personal stress on a daily basis.
Traditionally, stress was seen as an individual burden in the workplace, but we now recognise the broader impact of "second-hand stress".
Emotions have a contagious quality.
When you work alongside individuals who are cheerful and optimistic, their positive emotions often rub off on you.
However, if you are around frequently stressed colleagues, their anxiety and tension can also affect your mood.
This can result in a ripple effect, where the stress of a few individuals begins to impact the overall morale and productivity of the entire team.
That's where second-hand stress comes into play.
It occurs when one person's stress affects those nearby, altering their emotions and behaviours even without direct interaction.
In our hyperconnected world, we are more vulnerable than ever to negative social influences like this.
Like second-hand smoke, second-hand stress can infiltrate and harm the well-being of those exposed to it.
When you watch a co-worker visibly struggling with a deadline, their stress can weigh on you as you sit at your own desk.
During a team meeting, if one member argues against a proposal with evident frustration, you might feel that tension spread throughout the room, affecting everyone's mood.
If you overhear colleagues having an intense phone conversation with a difficult client, the stress from that interaction can permeate the work environment and affect your concentration.
In an open-plan office, if a group of managers is having a heated discussion, the negative energy can linger and influence the atmosphere, making the entire space feel more stressful.
These examples show how easily emotions can travel in a workplace, impacting not just the individuals directly involved but everyone around them.
While second-hand stress might seem innocuous at first glance, it can have a profound impact on workplace culture, productivity, and employee wellbeing.
Observers of stressful situations, like those experiencing stress directly, can have increased levels of stress hormones, such as cortisol, affecting their overall health and wellbeing.
The physiological responses triggered by second-hand stress, such as increased heart rate and changes in hormonal levels, can contribute to long-term health issues if experienced frequently, including cardiovascular problems.
And there is little doubt that second-hand stress lowers productivity. It can impair concentration, decrease motivation, and increase the likelihood of mistakes.
On top of that, those experiencing second-hand stress might change their behaviour, becoming more withdrawn, less co-operative, or more irritable with colleagues and family members.
Overcoming the impact of second-hand stress requires individuals to take strategic breaks from anxious colleagues until they feel strong enough to engage without being affected.
Experts also recommend buffering second-hand stress by surrounding oneself with positive people to benefit from their confidence, optimism, and happiness.
Those in charge also play a crucial role in creating a supportive environment, implementing stress-mitigating policies, and promoting a culture of wellbeing to help reduce the spread of second-hand stress among employees.
They should actively seek out and identify sources of stress within the workplace through regular check-ins, anonymous surveys, and open forums where employees feel comfortable sharing their concerns.
Providing resources such as stress management workshops, access to mental health professionals, and wellness programs equips employees with the tools they need to manage their stress effectively.
Leaders should also model transparency and approachability, making it clear that discussing mental health is not only acceptable but encouraged.
Ensuring workloads are fair and manageable is crucial, as overloading employees can lead to burnout, affecting both individuals and the team.
By demonstrating healthy stress management practices and maintaining a positive attitude, leaders can set the tone for the rest of the team and show that it is possible to manage stress effectively.
And, by fostering a positive workplace culture where employees feel valued and included, stress levels can be significantly reduced.
Second-hand stress represents a significant yet often overlooked challenge in today's workplaces.
Its insidious nature can undermine individual well-being, erode organisational culture, and hinder overall performance.
By enhancing a supportive and positive work environment, we can reduce second-hand stress and transform a workplace into one of productivity and wellbeing.
