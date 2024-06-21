The Canberra Times
Times Past: June 22, 1994

June 22 2024
On this day 30 years ago, a radical plan for Gungahlin was unveiled. The plan for the area's town centre was set to depart from the traditional plans of Canberra's other four town centres. The plan was for residences, shops, offices, social and recreational uses to be housed in the same block and building.

