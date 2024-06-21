Times Past: June 22, 1994

On this day 30 years ago, a radical plan for Gungahlin was unveiled. The plan for the area's town centre was set to depart from the traditional plans of Canberra's other four town centres. The plan was for residences, shops, offices, social and recreational uses to be housed in the same block and building.
It was estimated then that the centre would serve a population approaching 100,000 within the next 30 years. At the 2021 census, there were 87,682 people within the Gungahlin district.
The core of the centre was to be 900m across with the goal of encouraging people to walk through its streets compared to parking at a location and entering the shopping mall.
Another key goal was to not allow car use to dominate in the area. At part of the development, six weeks of public consultation and an assembly hearing would be held prior to its introduction to the territory plan.
Bill Wood, minister for environment, land and planning, stated the draft variation was completed with nine months of consultation with community groups, who highlighted their desire to avoid a space with acres of car parks and a massive enclosed shopping mall.
Wood also stated "the government is keen to see some measure of government ownership" in the development.
The development would be staged to avoid past errors where the huge town centres were either built too early or too late. Gungahlin was expected to experience a gradual growth to its population with 30,000 by 2000 and the 100,000 by 2023.
Having residences above shops and offices will be in contrast to the Belconnen's large enclosed shopping mall.
The space would be set up for smaller parks within the mixed residential-commercial 55ha core area instead of a large open area. The existing layout of Gungahlin and its town centre has certainly followed the principles set out more than 30 years ago.
The population not just in Gungahlin but Canberra itself is expected to rise with more residents living in the north. It is anticipated that the population would increase by nearly two times from about 463,000 to about 784,000 in 2060.
