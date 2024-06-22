Times Past: June 23, 1992

On this day in 1992, Canberra Airport was the battleground site between hire-car drivers and taxi drivers. Taxi drivers argued that hire-car drivers were "touting" as they would stand on the footpath next to their rank holding signs to grab the attention of prospective customers.
Hire-car drivers vehemently rejected this characterisation and said they had the support of the ACT Motor Registry. Leigh Palmer, the Registrar of Motor Vehicle stood by them, saying they were not touting but advertising as "touting involves approaching somebody offering a service unsolicited".
He continued "we take the view that if somebody is advertising, and somebody approaches them, it is not touting". Hire-car drivers often held up signs stating the location they were covering, the amount the ride would cost and even the type of payment they would accept.
Bill Wilson, a hire-car driver, said "we are letting people know this is a hire car". He brushed away suggestions that they were acting like taxi, stating the difference between the two was "courtesy".
Taxi often had fix charge rates for different time of the day. John Muir, manager of Aerial Taxis, said taxi drivers were unhappy with the image hire-car advertising portrayed remarking "you see this in other countries; people at the airport offering to cart you away".
Phil Button, a taxi owner-driver, stated the signs had become more blatant over time and criticised the ACT Motor Registry for shying away from the problem. Palmer defended the registry saying they had suspended the licences of two hire-car drivers for touting but cautioned that both taxi and hire-car drivers had been touting.
Recently, the introduction of Uber into the space massively impacted the livelihood of taxi and hire-car drivers, with some continuing to work while other have jumped ship to join the company. Uber has also agreed to pay $271.8 million to both taxi and hire-car drivers to compensate for a loss of income and licence values.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.