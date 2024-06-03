The Canberra Times
Man, 86, charged with murder after his wife's body found in Gordon home

By Peter Brewer
June 3 2024 - 12:05pm
An 86-year-old man will be charged with murder at a bedside hearing on Monday after the body of a 78-year-old woman was found at a family home in Gordon on Sunday morning.

Peter Brewer

