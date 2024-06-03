Man, 86, charged with murder after his wife's body found in Gordon home

An 86-year-old man will be charged with murder at a bedside hearing on Monday after the body of a 78-year-old woman was found at a family home in Gordon on Sunday morning.
The man charged is Manfred Uhle.
Responding to a request for a welfare check, police were called to the Togo Place residence about 7.25am on Sunday.
When they arrived, officers found the woman, Wanda Dorothy Uhle, dead in the property, which she owned with her husband Manfred.
She was formally declared deceased by ACT paramedics.
A short time later, Mr Uhle was arrested at a Fadden residence.
He was later transported to the Canberra Hospital for a medical assessment after what police described as a possible cardiac episode.
A crime scene was established at the Gordon home and AFP Forensics officers have conducted extensive processing of the scene.
Detective acting Superintendent Stephen Ladd said neither Mrs Uhle nor her husband had previously come to the attention of police.
There was also some suggestion that due to the familial links, the incident may have been related to family violence, although this is yet to be fully confirmed by police.
The alleged Gordon homicide comes just days after 36-year-old father of eight Kot Ador Deng, also know as Bol Ador Deng, was found dead in a house fire in Holt.
Atem Marol Deng, 38, has been charged with murder and arson.
Anyone who may have information relating to the Gordon incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote INV-9591. Information can be provided anonymously.
