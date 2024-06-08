The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

'Death by 1000 cuts in Canberra': pokies battle crosses into NSW

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
June 9 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A new Vikings club with 150 poker machines is being planned just over the NSW border because of the crackdown on pokies in the ACT, the club's chief executive says.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.