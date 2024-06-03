Angus deals with casino criminals by day, underwater chaos by night

Angus Lambie admits stepping out of his comfort zone to play water polo in Montenegro was daunting. He didn't speak the language, didn't know anyone and put his life on hold to travel across the world.
But then you consider the double life Lambie lives - dealing with underworld figures by day and then underwater chaos by night - and it all comes together.
Playing in Montenegro was effectively a calculated risk, taking leave from his job as a Crown Casino investigator to play the sport he loves. And it paid off, because the 27-year-old is about to jump on a plane to live out his dream.
"I was 14 when I had the first realisation that this is what I wanted to do," Lambie said.
"I started playing when I was nine years old. But when I missed the top age I missed selection for a state team. I remember my dad [Ray] saying to me that if you put in the work, you could go anywhere, to the Olympics.
"I liked the sound of that and if I was going to aim for something, I might as well aim for the pinnacle."
Lambie, the nephew of former Wallaby John Lambie, is in Canberra for the rest of the week putting the finishing touches on his home preparation before the Aussie Sharks flies to Europe for their Olympic warm up.
After finishing at the AIS facilities they'll head to France, Germany, Montenegro, Serbia and Greece before returning to Paris for the start of the Games.
They've set their sights on a medal, even though 10 of the 13 players selected will be making their Olympic debut next month.
For Lambie, it's the chance to realise a childhood dream and he has put everything outside of the pool on hold for most of this year to pursue his ambitions.
"I was working at Crown in investigations for the casino. It's pretty intense, pretty full on," Lambie said.
"I was in the Australian squad as well and we were training morning and night, so I had a pretty hectic schedule. After the world championships in Fukuoka I had a few teams contact me and I took an opportunity in Montenegro.
"I still have my position at Crown, so I'm lucky. But I really just had to give this my all and push myself so that I was ready for the Olympics."
What does a member of the Crown investigation team do?
"I can't discuss too much, but I'll say it's to make sure the casino remains free from criminal influence."
So it's the casino sharks versus the Aussie Sharks. If you've played water polo, or even just watched it when the underwater camera shows the kicking, grabbing, twisting and dunking, it's hard to know what part of Lambie's life is more brutal.
"I'm a forward. So the wrestling ... all the dirty work," Lambie said.
For now, he's going all in on water polo and hoping to help the team breakthrough for their first medal.
The Sharks named their squad last week, with co-captains Nathan Power and Blake Edwards to lead the team. Lachy Edwards is the only other player with Olympic experience.
"We do want to win medals, obviously. That's the ultimate goal for any team competing at the Olympics, but we have other markers along the way to build towards that," Lambie said.
"The biggest thing we need to focus on is getting into the quarter-final and winning that."
The experience in Montenegro, where Lambie helped VK Primorac Kotor win their first title in 16 years, has given him a perfect boost before competing in Paris.
"It was a massive step. I did feel a bit out of my depth as someone who had played in Australia and was working a full-time job. I put things on hold and I did have doubts wondering if this was right for me," Lambie said.
"I didn't speak the language so I did feel isolated. But I don't regret it at all, it was the best decision in terms of my water polo and getting ready for the Olympics. It was an incredible experience."
