The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

What's driving all this madness? The answer's not that complex

Crispin Hull
By Crispin Hull
June 4 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In politics, it seems, rationality has become but a small episode in a general theatre of madness.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crispin Hull

Crispin Hull

Columnist

Crispin Hull is a former editor of The Canberra Times and a regular columnist.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.