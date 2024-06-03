Businesses searching for SEO services rises 84%

In the digital age, where virtual storefronts often outweigh physical ones, the quest for visibility amidst the vast expanse of the internet has become paramount for businesses of all sizes.

Even for those businesses that continue to operate out of brick-and-mortar stores, gone are the days of vying for the top spot in the Yellow Pages to bring in business. Instead, the primary focus of advertising and means through which to garner those all-important leads and sales is on Search Engine Optimisation (SEO).

A strategic digital marketing practice that aims to enhance a business's visibility on search engine results pages (SERPs), investing in SEO can deliver a significant return on investment (ROI) both in the short and longer term.

As businesses increasingly recognise the value of SEO and the critical role it plays in their success, the demand for SEO services has witnessed a notable surge, marked by a high percentage increase in searches for such services.

If you haven't already embraced SEO as a business owner, adding your number to the ever-rising search statistics for these services is a wise move to make.

Why SEO?

The allure of SEO lies in its ability to catapult a business from the obscurity of page two or beyond on search engine results to the coveted real estate of the first page.

With studies showing that a significant majority of clicks go to the top few results, securing a prime position on SERPs can translate directly into increased website traffic, leads, and ultimately, revenue.

This realisation has prompted businesses across industries to prioritise SEO as a core component of their digital marketing strategy.

What the data tells us

Still on the fence as to whether SEO services are worth pursuing as a business owner? A review of data gathered from Google's keyword planner in May 2024 shows:

Worldwide, people searching for SEO experts has risen from 61,700 to 113,600 in the last 4 years, a 84.12% rise

Worldwide, people searching for SEO experts has risen from 92,900 to 113,600 in the last 12 months, a 22.28% rise

This indicates that globally, SEO and professional services related to leveraging its benefits are becoming increasingly important to those seeking to boost visibility and sales.

This consistent increase in businesses searching for SEO services also tells that no matter what industry you're in, you're more than likely competing against a business or businesses that are already leveraging SEO to their advantage or preparing to do so.

What if you have been fortunate enough to maintain a place on the first page or top of the page in SERPS results previously with little to no effort or professional assistance? The reality is that with everyone now vying for the same thing, that is unlikely to continue.

How SEO services became the must have for business

SEO is not a new concept with the first recorded use of the acronym being dated back as far as 1997 - predating many of the search engines, including Google, that it is so closely associated with today.

So why now 25 plus years into the future has there been such a spike in interest for professional searches related to it?

As industry expert Jack Genesin of Jack Genesin Consulting told us, the answer lies in the ongoing evolution of SEO.

'Where early SEO functioned more or less like an online directory akin to the alphabetical listings printed in the Yellow Pages, modern SEO utilises an incredibly complex set of algorithms to determine a company's relevance or placement in search results.

These algorithms have become increasingly challenging to navigate and align with and also change frequently. This has made it almost impossible for those inexperienced in this area to make the necessary gains their business needs to remain visible online and succeed against the competition.'

Taking this into account, it is easy to see why specialised SEO service providers have become so sought after.

The unexpected contribution Of COVID-19 to the digital marketing landscape

Interestingly, the challenges of understanding and implementing SEO successfully are not the only cause contributing to the rise in businesses seeking out SEO services in recent years.

It's no coincidence that search volumes jumped over 80% in the past four years between 2019 and 2023 when COVID-19 dominated much of the world's everyday existence.

With many nations enforcing lockdowns and a widespread fear of interacting in public places, the pandemic induced an unprecedented shift towards online commerce. Thereby accelerating the need for robust digital marketing strategies - with SEO occupying a central role in this.

Understandably, many brick-and-mortar establishments transitioned to online platforms to reach consumers confined to their homes and the competition for digital visibility intensified.

In this fiercely competitive landscape, investing in SEO became not just a digital marketing option worth considering but a necessity for survival and growth. Somewhat predictably, this prompted countless businesses to turn to experienced professionals for guidance.

Future proof your business with specialised SEO services

Ultimately, the increase in businesses searching for SEO services reflects a broader trend towards digital transformation and the growing recognition of the pivotal role SEO plays in achieving success.

From small local businesses looking to enhance their visibility in regional markets to multinational corporations vying for global dominance, businesses of all sizes and sectors are turning to SEO to gain a competitive edge in the digital arena.

Consumer audiences are increasingly digital-centric and increasingly rely on search engines to find products and services and recommend those most relevant to their needs. As such, it is imperative for businesses to capture these opportunities and SEO is one such tool that can help to achieve this.

No matter where you look or how you choose to interpret the data, investing in SEO is clearly no longer a luxury but a strategic imperative for businesses looking to thrive in the competitive digital landscape.