'That hurt': Why Matildas coach won't make Heyman mistake twice for Paris

Michelle Heyman was snubbed in Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson's selection for the Women's World Cup last year, but he can't afford to make the same mistake again.
That's the opinion of Heyman's coach at Canberra United, Njegosh Popovich.
On Tuesday morning, following the Matildas' home friendly against China a night earlier, the United captain will finally know whether she's done enough to be selected for the Paris Olympics, in what would be her second Games appearance after Rio 2016.
If she's greenlit for the 18-player squad at an official team announcement in Sydney, it will complete a remarkable four-month journey for Heyman after her shock recall at 35, back in February.
Scoring six goals in the last four matches in green and gold, Heyman has made a compelling case to be in the Olympics squad and Popovich believes Gustavsson has no choice but to pick her this time around.
"Michelle will be at the Olympics, and if she's not I'd be very surprised given her form," Popovich said.
"It's an easy decision for the coach compared to the World Cup and I don't think he wants to be held to account twice for not picking her.
"She really should have been in the World Cup squad, and that does hurt that she wasn't."
Gustavsson controversially selected veteran forward Kyah Simon over Heyman at the World Cup despite Simon coming off an ACL injury at the time, where she hadn't played since October 2022.
Despite Matildas dangerwoman Sam Kerr missing the opening four games of the tournament due to a calf issue, Simon didn't take the field once either, as Australia were beaten in the semi-final by England.
It's a similar situation 12 months on with Kerr again hitting an injury hurdle - ruled out from the Games all together with a torn ACL - and Heyman has emerged as the goal-scoring saviour up front for the Matildas.
"She's a true no.9 and we don't have anyone close her expertise level with Sam Kerr out," Popovich said.
"She'll be impactful for the Matildas. She's more mature and understands the game a lot more than she may have when she was younger."
Heyman has impressed in her short time back with the national team, but Popovich said she hasn't yet played with a full-strength Matildas team.
That suggests Heyman's best soccer could still be ahead of her at the Olympics where Gustavsson won't hold anyone back, especially in a tough group against the USA, Germany and Zambia.
"Michelle hasn't really had the opportunity to play with all of the strongest starting 11 at this stage," Popovich said. "I definitely see some connectivity there with Mary Fowler.
"Her ability to find a player with a run is amazing and Michelle makes these unbelievable movements, and it takes a special player to see that."
Even more remarkable is that Heyman has remained so sharp by training with a local Canberra men's NPL team since Canberra United's season ended in March.
In a tournament setting, where pressure mounts and the turnaround between games is shorter, Heyman is set to further hone her attacking instincts in Paris, and Popovich hopes to see the entire team lift to another level in that environment, in search of a medal.
"Where they may be a little bit lacking is maybe that how Michelle is used to a ball being put in between the centre backs and the goalkeeper," Popovich said.
"That's where she plays her best, when defences are retreating, and most of the goals she's scored are from crosses, so I'd love to see more of that.
"But every time anyone puts on an Australian jersey, particularly in the Matildas, we know we have the opportunity to play for silverware."
