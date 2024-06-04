Mongolian cuisine is sizzling, but not in the way you think

Ever tried a cocktail made out of horse milk? Well you can at Naadam Mongolian Restaurant in Phillip.
And to enjoy the full experience, make sure you book a seat in the traditional "ger", or yurt, that sits, somewhat incongruously, at the bottom of Sky Plaza - perhaps you could pretend you were in the cosmopolitan capital Ulaanbaatar.
Mongolia is a country of vast contrasts, and half the fun of dining at Naadam is learning all about its traditions and history.
The ger is furnished with photos of landscapes and people, grassy steppes and mountains, archers and horse riders. Even if you're seated inside, or out in the courtyard under the mural, make sure you duck into the ger for a sneaky look.
For owners Mugi Kh and Ganby Purev, sharing their culture is all part of the experience. They opened the restaurant in 2021, focussing on lunch, but now they're keen to push their dinner options.
"Not a lot of people know about Mongolian cuisine," says Kh.
"People think of sizzling Mongolian lamb which you might get at your local Chinese restaurant, but really it's nothing like that.
"We're trying to do traditional dishes, but with a modern touch, and really let people know what Mongolian food is all about."
There are a couple of set menus which showcase the cuisine.
Nomad's Choice ($49pp for four plates) features some ox tongue served with creamy eggplant puree and pickled red cabbage alongside some "covered soup", where a beef bone broth is topped with a vibrant steamed spinach dough cover.
King's Choice is $79pp, sample the lamb tartare with sea buckthorn dressing, blueberries and crisp, or the signature Mongolian barbecue, with lamb ribs and roasted vegetables kept warm by heated rocks.
Purev says Mongolian menus are traditionally meat-focused. Many people still live a nomadic existence - albeit with solar panels and satellite dishes on their gers - and that doesn't lend itself to growing vegetables or fruits.
"That side of it tends to rely more on things which can be harvested on the go, like wild berries and herbs, that kind of thing," he says.
"When we started researching the food a little closer, it all started to make more sense from a historical perspective."
There's also a comprehensive drinks list. Given Mongolia's proximity to Russia, vodka features highly.
"We always drank it straight up," says Kh. "I didn't even know mixers existed until I came to Australia."
As for that cocktail, the "Airag" uses powdered fermented mare's milk, imported from Mongolia, with a dash of gin and almond syrup. Apparently the restaurant approached some local stables to see if any fresh mare's milk was available and were met with raised eyebrows.
If you're looking to try an Asian cuisine that is not only tasty, but where you might learn something along the way, give Naadam a try.
Naadam, 98 Corinna Street, Phillip. Open for lunch, Thursday to Saturday, from 11.30am-2.30pm. Open for dinner, Wednesday to Saturday, from 5.30pm.
