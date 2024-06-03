Foreign Affairs Minister blasts Greens for 'inciting' violent protests

Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong has blasted the Greens for "inciting" violent protests over the Gaza conflict, including the vandalism of government electorate offices.
"It is double standards to engage in violent and aggressive protests and incite them and think that you're doing something about peace," Senator Wong said.
"Greens MPs speak outside an event which is then invaded by protesters, electorate staff are injured ... The MP concerned has written to your leader expressing concern about the role and involvement of Greens MPs, and Mr [Adam] Bandt has not even replied."
In a heated exchange with Greens Senator Jordon Steele-John during a Senate Estimates Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Monday, Senator Wong fired up when it was put to her that the Albanese government was displaying "double standards" by not imposing sanctions on Israel.
"You want to talk about double standards?" Senator Wong said.
"The double standard is you and your party, participating in protests which have become violent and aggressive."
Pro-Palestine activists threw red paint across Labor MPs' electorate offices and smashed windows of the United States consulate in Melbourne early on Friday morning. Victoria Police are investigating and the Australian Federal Police has warned that Parliamentarians face increasing security threats as protest activities escalate.
Senator Wong told the Estimates hearing Greens politicians are "collaborating" with pro-Palestine activists behind social media posts "which target people personally ... which are threatening and violent."
"That is not leadership," she said. "So, if you think you are for the cause of peace, maybe you should start practicing it in this country."
A Greens party spokesperson disputed Senator Wong's version of events, saying it was "a former Greens candidate" who had spoken outside the MP's event disrupted by protesters and not a Greens MP.
"Senator Wong is also not correct in that Mr Bandt has spoken to the Labor MP concerned," the spokesperson said.
"The Greens support peaceful protest. As long as Labor fails to take action against the State of Israel to stop the invasion of Gaza and the occupation of Palestine, including sanctions, the community will continue to be concerned."
The federal ministers and MPs whose offices were targeted are Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus, Immigration Minister Andrew Giles, NDIS Minister Bill Shorten, Fraser MP Daniel Mulino, Wills MP Peter Khalil, Cooper MP Ged Kearney, Bendigo MP Lisa Chesters, Moreton MP Graham Perrett and Solomon MP Luke Gosling.
Senator Wong spoke at length during the Estimates hearing about the Albanese government's approach to the Middle East conflict, saying "sanctions are not the only way, or in every case the most effective way, to push for accountability and transparency."
"I know you come here seeking to make a political point out of this conflict, as you have since it began," she told Senator Steele-John.
"I again, try to go behind the question to the actual reality that we're trying to grapple with. Which is the events of October 7 by a terrorist organisation that is dedicated to the destruction of the State of Israel, and of the Jewish people and the protracted conflict that we have seen," Senator Wong said.
"We are not we are not a major player in this. But we are a respected voice and we have sought to use our voice and our diplomacy to try and press for peace and for international humanitarian law. And let me take you through some of that."
She then spent almost five minutes calmly detailing each of the steps she taken by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and herself to advocate for a humanitarian ceasefire and a two-state solution to the Middle East conflict.
About halfway through the minister's monologue, Senator Steele-John attempted to interrupt, but the minister pressed on.
"You asked a question about what we were doing," she said. "I know it might not suit you to know how much we've done."
"I have had over 60 engagements with foreign counterparts, including my visit to the Middle East partners in Europe, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, the US and in our region, and pressed Israel directly," Senator Wong said.
