Frydenberg flurry raises succession questions

"The New York Democrats went to great lengths to get Donald Trump, even creating a new felony offence," writes Murray. "So why does it feel hollow, like they haven't beaten the bad orange man at all? Probably because it was another ham-fisted attempt to bring him down, which like the failed impeachment trials just increased his popularity and reduced people's trust of the Democrats. Here's a thought. Maybe they should find a candidate who appeals to the public. Someone who can walk up stairs. Who can remember where they are. Someone who is charismatic and makes them feel good about themselves and their country. Hey I just described Donald Trump! Field a better candidate than Trump. That could work."