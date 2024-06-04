Frydenberg flurry raises succession questions

This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
It was short-lived but, oh, what a thought bubble it was. The energy crackled through the party. Was this the messiah, about to return from the dead? The man who could put the show back on track, perhaps put the Liberals in real contention? The weekend was rife with speculation.
Comparisons were made with John Howard's return from the political wilderness, the Lazarus with a triple bypass moment that rebooted a career and led to a record term in government. Josh could be the man, some of the more excitable Libs proclaimed, before reality intruded on the daydream.
For a start, the boundary redraw proposed by the Australian Electoral Commission would only marginally boost the Liberals' chances in the seat won spectacularly from Josh Frydenberg by teal Monique Ryan in 2022. Second, someone had already been preselected. She was a woman and she'd won convincingly. And third, Josh himself wasn't interested.
The bubble burst. The spot fire was stamped out. For now.
Still, the Frydenberg flurry was interesting. Anyone with an eye on federal politics wondered if a Frydenberg return could boost the Coalition's prospects. And also whether it would destabilise Peter Dutton because, let's face it, Frydenberg is an easier sell as a potential future PM than the former Home Affairs and Defence hard man.
Frydenberg's more personable. He's capable of cracking a smile. And he's never endured unhelpful "He's no monster" headlines as Dutton did during a clumsy attempt to humanise himself back in 2019.
Could the ripple of excitement that shot through Liberal ranks over a possible Frydenberg return betray a sense among some party members that Dutton is an interim leader, carrying the can until someone better comes along? Even if that someone lost comprehensively at the last election.
It's safe to assume both Peter Dutton and Anthony Albanese breathed a sigh of relief when Frydenberg announced on Monday he was not interested in contesting Kooyong at the next election. According to an April Newspoll. Albanese is ahead of Dutton as preferred PM, 52 to 33 per cent. Would the margin be the same with Frydenberg leading the opposition? Unlikely.
That makes the wording of Frydenberg's post on X scotching the speculation particularly interesting: "I am not rushing back to politics, my position on contesting the next election remains unchanged." No rush but also no ruling out of a return to politics after the next election, which is now less than a year away.
As the poll draws closer, politicians on all sides will say they're focused on winning the election. The truth is, many on both sides will be looking over the horizon to what happens after the election and what a post-Dutton or post-Albanese world might look like.
On the Labor side, there are clear successors. Chalmers, Clare, Marles, Plibersek all have leadership mettle. On the Coalition side - Ley, Taylor, Fletcher, Tehan - the cupboard's pretty bare.
So bare in fact - so desperate - that Frydenberg becomes an attractive proposition even if he's not in parliament.
- Australia's minimum wage will increase by 3.75 per cent from the start of next financial year, the Fair Work Commission has announced. From July 1, the national minimum hourly rate will be $24.10, up from $23.23 this financial year. The hike equates to an extra $33.10 each week.
- Rising COVID-19 cases combined with other respiratory diseases has meant a tough start to winter season for Australians, and it may get worse. Some hospitals in Victoria, ACT and South Australia have elevated their warning alerts, flagging that respiratory illnesses are causing health concerns and longer patient wait times.
- Foreign Minister Penny Wong has welcomed a US-led ceasefire deal as she defended Australia's vote in support of Palestine at the United Nations and the role of the International Criminal Court. The three-stage offer calls for a ceasefire, the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners and Gaza's reconstruction.
THEY SAID IT: "The graveyards are full of indispensable men." - Charles De Gaulle
YOU SAID IT: Unlike the US, Australia is not fond of entertainment intruding on politics. That might make it dull but it's better than producing our own version of Trump.
Bernard writes: "Democracy can have many meanings, so what do Australians understand to be the essential elements, and how does this compare with what the US has? An independent Electoral Commission would seem to be a good start: how does Uncle Sam score on that measure? Are we more 'democratic' than the US, or have we succumbed to their razzamatazz about being a democracy? I heard RFX Connor refer to what happened in 1975 here in Australia as a 'de-mockery', when an unelected official could dismiss an elected government."
"I hope we never get to the point America is at where they have to decide between a convicted criminal who wants to spread his message of hate or a great grandfather who really just needs a good lie down," writes Lee.
Ian writes: "Australians like an authentic politician and will enjoy the razzamataz so long as it is backed up by real vision and policy. I see nothing wrong with celebrities in politics if they have ideas to contribute and are authentic, such as Zelenskyy. Hawke and Keating got tired and lost their grip, not helped by cabinet members who couldn't live up to expectations. Trump has no authenticity, so I have always been puzzled by his enormous following, and hope that the Republicans can see that the endorsement of a convicted felon as their candidate could spell the end of their party."
"The New York Democrats went to great lengths to get Donald Trump, even creating a new felony offence," writes Murray. "So why does it feel hollow, like they haven't beaten the bad orange man at all? Probably because it was another ham-fisted attempt to bring him down, which like the failed impeachment trials just increased his popularity and reduced people's trust of the Democrats. Here's a thought. Maybe they should find a candidate who appeals to the public. Someone who can walk up stairs. Who can remember where they are. Someone who is charismatic and makes them feel good about themselves and their country. Hey I just described Donald Trump! Field a better candidate than Trump. That could work."
Mark writes: "Kevin 07 did try to incorporate an entertainer in Peter Garrett, but look how that turned out. As for the Donald Trump Show; when it's Donald vs Joe, it's no wonder America is in trouble. Given that voting in the US is a choice, I wonder how many people who are eligible to vote actually will? Albo's only saving grace is that he is a Radio Birdman fan. Shows he has some good taste, but no leadership qualities. Maybe it's time for Norman Gunston or Aunty Jack?"
"Keating's style may not have been the way to go, but we have had very little since to get us actually thinking," writes Sue. "You have characterised our post-Keating leaders well. I particularly like your description of Dutton. I would like to say I am puzzled by the support for Donald Trump. I'm not. I am more puzzled by US society generally, and that someone with 34 convictions, so far, is still eligible to run for the highest political office in the country. It is even worse that, because of its continued role as a world leader, US politics affects all of us and most of us cannot vote."
