The child sexual abuse memorial should not be hidden away

Maree O'Brien is right to be concerned about the chosen location of the national memorial for victim-survivors of institutional child sexual abuse (Letters, May 20).
As a victim-survivor, I was astonished and disappointed to learn that the NCA would design it as a place for quiet contemplation located far away from everything, where people would have to know about it and go out of their way to find it.
Institutional abuse happened in places that nobody knew existed, in quiet locations away from everything. It was out of sight and out of mind; a secret, dirty stain on our nation's history.
The memorial should be placed in a prominent location, making a strong statement of recognition of our country's appalling history of institutional child abuse and the lives lost, damaged or destroyed.
The memorial should not serve as a place of quiet contemplation.
There was plenty of that happening in those institutions that wrought destruction on the lives of so many children, many of whom did not survive long into their adult lives.
The ABC claims to be Australia's most trusted news. However, on a recent news bulletin it reported that Trump said he is "OK with it" when questioned about the possibility of house arrest or jail.
However, his comment, "I think it would be tough for the public to take. You know, at a certain point, there's a breaking point" was omitted.
This, I think, is a very inflammatory statement and puts a different slant on his reply completely.
I wonder why the ABC omitted it.
Your editorial "Where is the vision ahead of the poll?" (May 29) concluded that Canberrans deserve more creative thinking than simple one-off issues arising from our unique city-state model of self-government without itself annunciating its own visionary objective.
Well, try this one. At the grassroots take stock and better utilise the ACT's unique facets within the federation: A purpose-built national capital, the seat of the federal government, home to the APS and with a combined city-state governance model. Because we are surrounded 100 per cent by another jurisdiction, hence the ACT has significant regional responsibilities beyond its borders.
Each of these elements has the potential for significant growth in isolation. But there is immeasurable potential if the various efforts were better coordinated.
There rests a vision underpinned by overlapping objectives. These include:
Emeritus Professor Bob Douglas (Letters, June 3) refers to the three criminal trials that still await Donald Trump - after his recent conviction on 34 counts - as reasons for not electing him again. There are other important reasons.
Mr Trump has been judged by his clinical psychologist niece, Mary L. Trump, as mentally unfit to hold high office and "the world's most dangerous man". The Washington Post's fact-checker team recorded 30,573 false or misleading claims made by Trump during his first term as president.
Can Donald Trump be trusted to lead the greatest military power on Earth?
I would like to congratulate Coroner Ken Archer who implemented a restorative approach to the coronial hearing of Nathan Booth last week.
The hearing officially commenced close to the site where Nathan's body was found in December 2019, wedged between rocks on the Murrumbidgee River. Nathan's close family members were in attendance and much care was provided to ensure the wishes of the family. The hearing was then moved to the Galambany Circle Sentencing Court; the first public coronial hearing of its kind.
I had the opportunity to attend the coronial hearing and despite the tragic circumstances of Nathan's death, it was refreshing to observe how the hearing was conducted.
Coroner Archer led the hearing in a way all coronial hearings should be; inquisitorial, as opposed to adversarial (which is how criminal matters are conducted). All stakeholders were seated in a circle, including Coroner Archer.
Further, Coroner Archer was mindful of ensuring the inclusiveness of Nathan's family, allowing family members to consult with their legal counsel as required, and ensuring they were provided with opportunities to provide instructions to their solicitor.
As a community advocate for coronial reform, Nathan's hearing provided confidence for how future coronial hearings can be conducted.
As a "restorative city", the ACT now has the opportunity to lead the nation regarding the manner in which coronial hearings are conducted.
Am I allowed to trap and eat the rabbits that have recently invaded our garden in plague proportions? Or will the government send someone around to do the job for me?
Perhaps there's hope for me yet and I will awaken an entrepreneurial spirit. I could butcher them in my backyard and then sell them door to door to the well-heeled.
I think it could be the beginning of a commercial empire.
Think of the jobs to be created. Who could stand in my way? Isn't capitalism, like nature, "red in tooth and claw"; a system that rewards the rule-breaker?
Let the clarion call of freedom ring forth. "Rabbito, rabbito."
The ACT Greens and Shane Rattenbury often claim credit for the territory's three wholesale renewable electricity contracts. They are actually part of the considerable legacy left by ACT Labor visionary Simon Corbell.
What Mr Rattenbury needs to explain is what strategy the ACT government is pursuing. These three contracts were only for 10 years. Their expiry dates are approaching. Is the ACT government seeking to renegotiate these contracts or are there options to extend them? If so what and or when?
With an election looming voters deserve to be informed about what is arguably the most important infrastructure issue facing the current government.
Re "Australia has a racist past and present" (June 1). You should never let the perfect spoil the good and yet this is what Jenna Price and the left always do.
Thus, where Australia is genuinely among the least racist nations on the planet, which is something to be proud of without letting ourselves become complacent, all Jenna can see is doom and gloom all day long.
Associate Professor Philip Zylstra (Letters, May 31) is out of touch with the situation in the forests of the ACT.
Is it because it does not fit with this new theory about prescribed burning making forests more flammable?
There was a significant area of forest in the southern part of Namadgi that had not been burnt for more than 50 years which burnt very severely during the 2020 Orroral bushfire.
Areas of Namadgi that were burnt in the 2003 bushfire in which prescribed burning had occurred did burn at much lower severity than the areas where no prescribed burning had occurred. Denying this is misleading.
Australia's bushfire models are not simplistic.
They have been developed and modified through decades of research and observation.
His phone book analogy is ridiculous in terms of forest fuels that impact fire severity. Anyone who has camped in the forest knows that if you light a campfire with sticks smaller than a pencil it burns with low intensity, but when you add larger pieces of wood it burns with higher intensity.
To the point
Yes, W A Brown (Letters, May 30), the government is pretty dismal. The alternative government is pretty dismal, too.
Perhaps Greg Pinder (Letters, May 31) would like to enlighten us as to which university campuses are being occupied by violent protesters against Islam.
Thank you, Diana Churchill (Letters, May 31), for raising the problem of unavoidable and unwelcome thumping music in shops and cafes. It seems that the music and the volume suit the staff, not customers. If customers want loud music while shopping or snacking, wear headphones.
The Maldives is to ban Israeli passport holders from entering the country because of the war on Hamas in Gaza. How sad that a tiny nation like the Maldives should show the whole world (including us) what is the right thing to do.
Thank you, Sarah Lansdown, for sharing the joy and learning that comes with teaching our children handwriting (June 3). And thank you, Elesa Kurtz, for a beautiful picture of Telopea children learning to think with their fingers and with their teacher.
A country which responds to a mass shooting by buying more guns is also more likely to vote for a presidential candidate convicted of 34 felonies.
Jenna Price of the ANU has joined Laura Tingle in alleging Australia is a racist nation. That's ironic given our universities are ground zero for anti-Semitism.
Should Raiders players have been penalised for "impeding the progress" of Dolphins players try to charge down Rapana's winning field goal? Should Dolphins players have been penalised for doing the same thing? It's a grey area. It was a novelty to see super-coach Wayne Bennett show something close to animation in the post-match interview.
Sadly, we learnt on Sunday afternoon of the passing of previous local MP Gary Nairn AO. But there was nothing on the 7pm ABC TV Canberra news. There was an interesting item on the dung beetle, though.
When the American electoral system got Donald Trump into the White House regardless of who the people voted for, Pauline Hanson publicly celebrated by drinking champagne. But she has been oddly silent about Trump's conviction on 34 felony charges. Will she please explain?
Is Lehrmann aware of the adage that a lawyer who represents himself has a fool for a client?
