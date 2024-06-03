The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

NRL hits back at Dolphins, Bennett criticism over Raiders' game-winner

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated June 3 2024 - 4:26pm, first published 4:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The NRL has vehemently shut down all criticism directed at the officiating of the Raiders' golden-point win over the Dolphins last weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know. If you have a story worth sharing, get in touch!

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.