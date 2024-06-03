NRL hits back at Dolphins, Bennett criticism over Raiders' game-winner

The NRL has vehemently shut down all criticism directed at the officiating of the Raiders' golden-point win over the Dolphins last weekend.
NRL head of football Graham Annesley went on the offensive during his weekly briefing on Monday, spending the entire review to assess incidents solely from the one game.
The incident which attracted the most controversy was Jordan Rapana's game-winning second field goal that had Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett fuming at referees as one of several "mistakes they made" in the match.
But Annesley wasn't having a bar of it, declaring he had "no problem with it being awarded as a field goal".
Bennett complained Raiders forward Joe Tapine was guilty of holding Dolphins hooker Jeremy Marshall-King at marker.
The coach questioned how it was any different to the action of Redcliffe's Max Plath, who in the first period of golden point was penalised for blocking Raiders rake Tom Starling as he attempted a charge-down of a field goal kick by Jamayne Isaako.
"Joe Tapine - was that any worse than what Max Plath did?" Bennett said in his post-match press conference.
No it wasn't, said Annesley. He said Marshall-King initiated contact on Tapine as the Raiders prop was trying to play the ball.
"It's not the same," the NRL executive said. "In one case, you've got a blocker [Plath] that places himself deliberately between the ruck and the kicker [Isaako].
"In the second case, it's the dummy-half [Danny Levi] that picks the ball up and passes it straight to the kicker [Rapana], and the chasers have a direct line."
"There's no one directly blocking the path of the chasers. The dummy-half is entitled to be there."
Annesley had earlier made clear Starling was impeded by Plath because the Dolphins forward not only got in the way, but stuck his arm out.
"The chasers have to step and divert around Plath who then extends his right arm," Annesley said.
"That's why that's a penalty."
Adding salt to the wound of hurting Dolphins fans - and Bennett - Annesley made a point to specifically highlight even if Plath wasn't penalised, Isaako's attempt missed.
"This incident was widely-reported as the kick that should have won the game for the Dolphins, but what we didn't see because the referee acted immediately ... was the ball passes outside the right-hand upright," Annesley explained to video replays.
"It wouldn't have been the winning field goal."
Annesley also addressed high tackle incidents Bennett complained were not penalised or put on report during the game, despite Dolphins players coming off for head injury assessments.
Annesley admitted "match officials should have penalised and placed on report" Trey Mooney's high arm on Dolphin, Connelly Lemuelu, which later resulted in a charge by the match review committee. But he explained the contact was not initially deemed a "reportable standard" by the bunker or referee in the match.
The same in-game decision was made with Tapine's "minimal force" to Herbie Farnworth's head - which was neither penalised or put on report - but unlike Mooney, there was no charge by the MRC.
Similarly to Mooney's case, though, Dolphins star Anthony Milford was only later charged by the MRC for a second half, grade one careless high tackle, but he was not put on report or penalised in-game.
Mooney and Milford were both given fines.
NRL round 14: Canberra Raiders bye.
NRL round 15: Canberra Raiders v North Queensland Cowboys, Friday, June 14, 6pm at Canberra Stadium.
