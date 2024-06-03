Services Australia awarded $620k contract to speechwriter for Shorten

Services Australia plans to pay a speechwriter $620,000 over a two-year-period for their work for Government Services Minister Bill Shorten and the agency.
The agency initially awarded the contract to Julianne Stewart in September 2022, at a value of $310,249.50 for a year of work, for "temporary personnel services".
The AusTender contract notice shows this was extended until the end of September 2024, with the value revised to $620,499.
The agency has paid $477,516 to date, and the total value of the contract will cover superannuation and other entitlements such as holidays.
Liberal senator Linda Reynolds raised the "interesting tender" in Senate estimates on Monday morning, asking agency officials if the contract was "for a speechwriter for Bill Shorten".
Deputy CEO Susie Smith confirmed this was the case.
On Monday morning, Ms Smith told the senator she would take questions about the contract on notice: "Senator, I would prefer not to speculate, I just have the details of the contract, I don't have the details as to why the contract may have been amended or varied."
Asked about why the minister required "a full-time very expensive speechwriter in addition to his own staff", Ms Smith said that would be "a question for him".
The deputy CEO also revealed the agency employs 189 full-time equivalent staff in their communications unit, and that they do "from time to time ... assist with providing material for the [Minister's] office".
"But I must say that the office drafts the majority of the material themselves".
Later in the day, Ms Smith provided further details of Ms Stewart's role, including that she is involved in training staff within the agency to build capability.
READ MORE:
CEO David Hazlehurst added that, "Those communications staff are involved in all communications activity associated with the agency, not just supporting the minister."
Ms Smith said she would provide data on the amount of material provided to the minister's office.
Mr Shorten had 13 staff - across a range of roles - in his office as at May 1, 2024, according to data tabled by Finance during estimates.
Mr Shorten's office did not comment when asked about the contract, but referred the issue back to the agency.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.