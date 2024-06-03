The Canberra Times
Hiring rules for ACT corruption watchdog set to ease

Lucy Bladen
Lucy Bladen
June 4 2024 - 5:30am
The ACT Integrity Commission will be allowed to hire more former public servants, with the ACT government confirming it will drop a five-year ban on ex-public sector employees in a bid to plug skills gaps at the watchdog.

