Gary Nairn did Canberrans a great service

Up until 2022 when a 7.35 per cent swing to Kirsty McBain made it a safe Labor seat, being nominated to run for the seat of Eden-Monaro for either of the major parties was, at best, a mixed blessing.
One of the most marginal seats in the country, it was regarded as a "bellwether" by political analysts because at every election from 1972 until 2013 it went with the government.
That meant each election night the figures from ballot booths in Eden-Monaro were subject to more scrutiny by the pundits than almost any other seat in the nation.
This, in turn, led to a situation where, regardless of their position in the government, the members have enjoyed a higher profile in Canberra than most rural or regional MPs.
While the electorate has returned many distinguished and respected representatives since federation - such as John Perkins who won it in 1926, lost it in 1929 and won it back in 1931, going on to serve as a minister in the Lyons, Page and Menzies governments, only two other MPs have held it for two consecutive terms or more.
The first was Sir Austin Chapman, who held it from 1901 to 1926, and the other was the late Gary Nairn who held it from 1996 to 2007.
Mr Nairn, who died at the age of 73 in Queensland over the weekend, was respected and admired across the electorate and within the parliament.
Canberrans owe him a particular debt for heading the federal government's inquiry into the 2003 bushfires that devastated the ACT, destroyed more than 500 homes and buildings, killed four people and injured more than 150. His committee also investigated the causes of and responses to devastating fires around the country in the same year.
Its report was published as A Nation Charred. It's findings are still highly topical given the events of the "Black Summer" and ongoing debate about the effectiveness of prescribed, or controlled, burning in the ACT.
Mr Nairn, a committed conservationist who chaired Bungendore's Mulloon Institute from 2018 to 2024, was critical of the failure by agencies in both the ACT and NSW to testify before his committee.
He noted despite not being able or willing to participate, many agencies had sent staff to monitor the public hearings.
His comment "one can only hope that those notes [taken by the observers] accurately captured and recorded the anger, frustration and sense of betrayal felt by so many people in affected communities" was prescient in light of what happened in 2019 and 2020 across much of Eden-Monaro.
So, too, was his warning "if those very same notes are not considered and acted upon by the policymakers and decision-takers ... that would be the greatest tragedy of all".
As to the fires themselves, he wrote the committee had consistently heard "there has been grossly inadequate hazard-reduction burning on public land for far too long", that "local knowledge and experience is being ignored by an increasingly top-heavy bureaucracy", that "volunteers are fed up with having their lives put at risk by fire trails that are blocked and left without maintenance" and that "better communications between and within relevant agencies is long overdue".
Unfortunately, as Victoria was to learn in 2009 and the rest of the country was to learn in 2019-10, too few people heeded his clarion call for action.
A fitting tribute to Mr Nairn would be for our politicians and emergency service leaders to take his report down from the shelf, dust it off and give it a good read.
There is much wisdom to be found in its pages. Many of the recommendations could save lives and property.
