Mechanical bulls, fire and $1000. Will this get you back to the Brumbies?

Talk about taking the bull by the horns. Or maybe it's grabbing the ACT Brumbies by the reins. Either way, the Super Rugby franchise is plunging everything it has into creating a bumper game-day experience for fans this week in a bid to win them back.
The first challenge will be getting them through the gates for a quarter-final showdown with the Otago Highlanders on Saturday night. But once they're in there, the Brumbies hope a long list of activities will help re-engage with a disengaged fan base.
The Brumbies have teamed up with Rugby Australia to use an allocated finals marketing budget in the capital this weekend.
There's the standard investment in flame-throwers - which have become a staple at NRL games over the past decade - and live music at the southern end of the ground.
But how about watching the Brumbies buck the Highlanders while you're strapped on the back of a mechanical bull while the little ones play in a kids' zone and the stadium lights up with extra activities? There's even a $1000 giveaway at half-time, and the Brumbies Choir is back.
Rugby union has fallen on lean times on and off the field in recent years. The financial constraints have affected the game's ability to put on a show off the field, even though the Brumbies have been performing on it.
Rugby Australia set aside cash to help market any Super Rugby finals in Australia this year, and given the Brumbies are the only team with hosting rights everything is being thrown at Canberra.
The collaboration is a good sign for the game and even though there is an outside chance the Brumbies will host a home semi-final or final, odds are they'll have to win a title on the road in New Zealand so it was decided to invest in this week's clash as if it's the only one.
The players hope it will result in an uptick in crowd numbers as they launch their bid to win their first title in 20 years.
If the scenes at Canberra Grammar on Monday are anything to go by, finals fever might be kicking in. Young fans swarmed the Brumbies' squad as they had their first training session of the week.
Winger Andy Muirhead says it's not just the off-field activities that should get fans excited. The Brumbies are scoring fewer tries from rolling mauls and more from flying attack, and their home record is imposing.
"A lot of our afternoon games have unfortunately fallen on long weekends," Muirhead said.
"Hopefully [this weekend] we get a decent crowd. Obviously we get a sturdy 8000 to most of our games and that makes a huge difference.
"Hopefully we can get a couple of more thousand this weekend and we can get a good win at home like we have all season.
"If you look at our game and how we've played, we've won in different ways. The way we're scoring points is a bit different than we have in the past."
The Brumbies have won all seven games at home this season and have lost just two of 22 games since the start of Super Rugby Pacific in 2023.
"We've got to be physical. The Brumbies play best when we're physical in the forwards and we let the backs do their pretty boy stuff out wide," said Tom Hooper.
The Brumbies have also enjoyed an improved record against New Zealand teams. They won three of five games against Kiwi opponents, including beating the Highlanders in Dunedin earlier this year.
"The're very similar to us in a lot of regards. It's probably not too much of a weather advantage because it's freezing over there as well," Hooper said.
"It's tough to travel to Dunedin and it's tough to travel to Canberra. Luckily we've got the home ground advantage, but we're very similar teams.
"We haven't lost at home in a while and that gives us a massive advantage. Hopefully we can get heaps of bums on seats."
