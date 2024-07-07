The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/What to Watch

Austin has the power to resurrect his dad's sullied reputation, but will he?

VB
By Vickii Byram
July 7 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AUSTIN: Sundays, 8pm, ABC TV and ABC iview, eight episodes

Michael Theo stars in the titular role in a new ABC TV offbeat comedy - Austin. Picture supplied by ABC TV
Michael Theo stars in the titular role in a new ABC TV offbeat comedy - Austin. Picture supplied by ABC TV

These days we often see reality program participants, eager to have their 15 minutes of fame and beyond, simply end up on more reality TV.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VB

Vickii Byram

journalist/sub-editor

I have been a journalist with ACM for 14 years, specialising in entertainment, community, social and event stories. My previous experience is in the fields of marketing, publicity and advertising.

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.