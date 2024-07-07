Austin has the power to resurrect his dad's sullied reputation, but will he?

These days we often see reality program participants, eager to have their 15 minutes of fame and beyond, simply end up on more reality TV.
In the case of Love on the Spectrum's Micheal Theo, however, it has actually led him to a starring role alongside British stars Ben Miller (Bridgerton, Death in Paradise) and Sally Phillips (Bridget Jones' Diary, Veep) and our own Gia Carides (My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Strictly Ballroom) and Kiwi actor Roy Billing (Jack Irish, The Dish).
Beloved children's author Julian Hartswood (Miller) has seemingly ended his and his illustrator wife Ingrid's (Phillips) careers, when he unwittingly re-posts a tweet by a white supremacist, setting off a social media storm.
While in Australia, about to tour their latest children's book Big Bear in Space the Hartswoods are shocked to meet Austin (Theo) - the neurodivergent son Julian never knew about. He discovers Austin is no wilting flower in his pursuit of his roots, and thus begins Julian's threefold dilemma. How does he resurrect his sullied reputation; can he use his newfound son Austin to re-establish his image; will his wife forgive him for the affair of 20-something years ago with Austin's mum (Carides)?
Screen Australia head of content, Grainne Brunsdon, says Austin is a show about neurodiversity and acceptance. Filming began last year and took Theo from Canberra to the United Kingdom. Not bad for a Wollongong lad in his first major screen role.
"This funny and original comedy series will bring laughter, joy and a flurry of heart-warming moments to our screens. Austin is a testament to the power of storytelling in promoting inclusivity," Brunsdon says.
His Austin role is another achievement for Theo, who had his own podcast (now on hiatus), delivered a TedX talk, and is the face of Wable, a dating app for neurodiverse people.
