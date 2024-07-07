Austin has the power to resurrect his dad's sullied reputation, but will he?

While in Australia, about to tour their latest children's book Big Bear in Space the Hartswoods are shocked to meet Austin (Theo) - the neurodivergent son Julian never knew about. He discovers Austin is no wilting flower in his pursuit of his roots, and thus begins Julian's threefold dilemma. How does he resurrect his sullied reputation; can he use his newfound son Austin to re-establish his image; will his wife forgive him for the affair of 20-something years ago with Austin's mum (Carides)?