Art as metaphor, political protest and a symbol for change

In Gallery 1, On Show - Sustainability is a group exhibition by the members of the Canberra Art Workshop (CAW), focusing on the theme of creating a world that sustains both us and future generations. In Gallery 2, Women Who Rendered Blind by Sepideh Farzam was inspired by Iranian women's protest against restrictive laws that drew violent responses to create textile installations honouring women's resilience and advocate for change, symbolising their struggles globally. In Melanie Olde's Life in the System in Gallery 3, she uses weaving as a metaphor for complexity within life systems. And Robert Daly's new installation for Chutespace reimagines Mickey Mouse as a symbol with a darker side. The exhibitions are on until July 7. See: m16artspace.com.au.
Canberra Glassworks' 2023 artist-in-residence, Yankunytjatjara/Western Arrernte artist Robert Fielding, presents new work in glass in his latest exhibition, NYARU, co-curated by Erin Vink and Aimee Frodsham in partnership with Mimili Maku Arts. It's on until July 21. See: canberraglassworks.com.au.
Three new exhibitions at Tuggeranong Arts Centre explore different subjects using a variety of media. The works in Sisters Interwoven: a Collection of Expressions of Country by Megan Daley and Rechelle Turner are a vehicle for self-expression enabling their exploration of culture and connection to Country. Jamie-Lee Trindall's All Guns Blazing explores the challenges and triumphs of her birth right and is a personal story that embodies the impact of colonisation in south-east Australia, And Breaking Ground: Chaos Theory and the Valley by Heidi Smith and Michelle England highlights changes to urban and natural spaces in Tuggeranong Valley, incorporating found objects and created pigments in the works. The exhibitions are on until August 10. See: tuggeranongarts.com.
Pianist Kirill Gerstein will perform works by, among others, Poulenc and Chopin as well as the premiere of Australian composer Liza Lim's Transcendental Etude. The concert is on Thursday June 13 at 7pm at Llewellyn Hall. See: tickets.musicaviva.com.au.
Canberra Community Chorale will perform choral works by women composers at Cook Community Hall on Sunday June 23 at 3pm.See: trybooking.com/CRDHM.
A university office, 1962: homosexuality is illegal. Junior lecturer William O'Halloran has been dismissed. His secret is out. And the curtain will soon rise on the student union production of Romeo and Juliet.
But Shakespeare's play isn't the only forbidden love story on campus. This one-man play from writer/performer Mark Salvestro is on at the Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre on June 13 and 14 at 7.30pm. See: theq.net.au.
