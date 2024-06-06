Art as metaphor, political protest and a symbol for change

Three new exhibitions at Tuggeranong Arts Centre explore different subjects using a variety of media. The works in Sisters Interwoven: a Collection of Expressions of Country by Megan Daley and Rechelle Turner are a vehicle for self-expression enabling their exploration of culture and connection to Country. Jamie-Lee Trindall's All Guns Blazing explores the challenges and triumphs of her birth right and is a personal story that embodies the impact of colonisation in south-east Australia, And Breaking Ground: Chaos Theory and the Valley by Heidi Smith and Michelle England highlights changes to urban and natural spaces in Tuggeranong Valley, incorporating found objects and created pigments in the works. The exhibitions are on until August 10. See: tuggeranongarts.com.