The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Art as metaphor, political protest and a symbol for change

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
June 6 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

New at M16

Michelle England's Compromised Beauty (detail) is at Tuggeranong Arts Centre. Picture by Brenton McGeachie
Michelle England's Compromised Beauty (detail) is at Tuggeranong Arts Centre. Picture by Brenton McGeachie

In Gallery 1, On Show - Sustainability is a group exhibition by the members of the Canberra Art Workshop (CAW), focusing on the theme of creating a world that sustains both us and future generations. In Gallery 2, Women Who Rendered Blind by Sepideh Farzam was inspired by Iranian women's protest against restrictive laws that drew violent responses to create textile installations honouring women's resilience and advocate for change, symbolising their struggles globally. In Melanie Olde's Life in the System in Gallery 3, she uses weaving as a metaphor for complexity within life systems. And Robert Daly's new installation for Chutespace reimagines Mickey Mouse as a symbol with a darker side. The exhibitions are on until July 7. See: m16artspace.com.au.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.