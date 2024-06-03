The Canberra Times
Immigration Minister blames Home Affairs for drones mix-up

Dana Daniel
By Dana Daniel
June 3 2024 - 9:00pm
Immigration Minister Andrew Giles has admitted he was incorrect when he said drones were monitoring former detainees in an interview with Sky last Thursday.

